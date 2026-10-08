High Levels Of Trust Elevate The Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For, Europe In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Great Place To Work analysis reveals the 100 Best Workplaces in Europe.

Oakland, Calif., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune Europe announce the 2026 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work ForTM Europe, highlighting the best employers, regardless of industry or country of origin.

To select the list, Great Place To Work surveyed 1.5 million employees across Europe about experiences that build trust in the workplace. To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work CertifiedTM with 500 or more employees and be recognized on national Best WorkplacesTM Lists in Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, or the United Kingdom during 2025 or early 2026.

“Congratulations to the 100 Best in Europe,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“From across the continent, these companies are the most trusted by their people, and in turn enjoy higher levels of agility, innovation, and performance.”

"In a year of non-stop disruption, these companies didn't retreat to old formulas; they doubled down on trust,” says Grethe Schepers, lists director, Europe at Fortune.“Congratulations to every workplace on our list for proving that a people-first culture is your greatest asset for navigating change."



Who made the list?

Here are the top 25 companies on this year's list:

HiltonAbbVieDHLCiscoSpecsaversAllianzStrykerAvivaSiemens HealthineersSalesforceHiltiTPSopra SteriaNVIDIAMarriottAlshaya GroupBiogenSii GroupXMKiabiChiesiAdmiral GroupMetLifeTakedaVerisure

See the full list here.

Read about how Marriott earned this recognition by investing in opportunities and training for its people across Europe.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Europe

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Europe List by gathering and analyzing more than 1.5 million confidential survey responses representing the experiences of over 2.4 million employees in the region. Of those, 1.2 million responses came from companies eligible for this list, and the rankings are based on that feedback. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create generous, supportive, high-performance work experiences for every employee in the organization. To be eligible, they must have 500 or more employees and be recognized on at least one national Best Workplaces List in Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, or the United Kingdom during 2025 or early 2026.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.

About Fortune Media

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

CONTACT: Kim Peters Great Place To Work (415) 844-2574...