Accelerated Continues Seven-Year Partnership With K2 Charity Through Annual Golf Event Sponsorship

Proud to support K2 Charity and its mission to empower individuals with limb difference and honor veterans.

Accelerated is proud to continue seven years of partnership with K2 Charity, supporting a mission built on resilience, community, and opportunity.

Accelerated team members Heather and John Iorillo join K2 Charity supporters at the annual K2 Golf Event, celebrating seven years of partnership dedicated to empowering individuals with limb difference and supporting veterans.

Accelerated continues its seven-year partnership with K2 Charity, supporting veterans and individuals with limb difference.

- Heather Iorillo, CPA, MBA, Partner at Accelerated and K2 Board Member, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Accelerated is proud to announce its continued support of K2 Charity as Title Sponsor of the annual K2 Golf Event held recently at Topgolf. For the past seven years, Accelerated has partnered with K2 to help raise awareness and support for individuals with limb difference, with a special focus on veterans who have served our country.The annual K2 Golf Event brings together supporters, community leaders, veterans, and advocates for a day focused on connection, awareness, and giving back. The event helps advance K2's mission of empowering individuals with limb difference and celebrating the strength, resilience, and accomplishments of those it serves."Supporting K2 has always been about more than sponsoring an event," said Heather Iorillo, CPA, MBA, Partner at Accelerated and member of the K2 Board of Directors. "It's about being part of a mission that creates opportunities, builds community, and reminds us of what is possible when people come together to support one another."Accelerated's relationship with K2 extends beyond financial sponsorship. For the past seven years, Heather and John Iorillo and members of the Accelerated team have been actively involved with the organization, including Heather and John's service on the K2 Board of Directors.This continued involvement reflects Accelerated's commitment to supporting organizations that make a lasting impact through advocacy, service, and community engagement."K2 represents the kind of partnership we value at Accelerated," said John Iorillo, CPA, Managing Partner at Accelerated and member of the K2 Board of Directors "The organization's dedication to supporting individuals and honoring veterans aligns closely with our belief that meaningful change happens when people invest their time, resources, and passion into helping others."Beyond the annual golf event, Accelerated's commitment to service extends through hands-on involvement and community outreach. Heather's personal dedication to making a difference has included international service efforts, including participation in the opening of Summit Happy Home, an orphanage in Tanzania focused on providing care and opportunity for children.Accelerated is honored to continue supporting K2 Charity and its efforts to empower individuals, celebrate resilience, and create opportunities for people and communities to thrive.About AcceleratedAccelerated is an independent workforce advisory firm serving growing employers with consulting, insurance, and technology solutions. The firm specializes in PEO strategy, workers' compensation, group insurance, supplemental benefits, and custom software development. Founded by John Iorillo, CPA, Accelerated's advisors bring hands-on experience from inside the industries that affect employers most.About K2 Adventures FoundationK2 Adventures Foundation is a nonprofit that supports children, adults, and families facing special needs or life-changing medical and financial circumstances. Through awards, adaptive equipment, and medical and educational support, the foundation helps people overcome perceived limitations at home and around the world. Learn more at k2adventures.

John Iorillo

Accelerated

+1 480-650-9863

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Accelerated Continues Seven-Year Partnership With K2 Charity Through Annual Golf Event Sponsorship News Provided By Spot Color Marketing October 08, 2026, 05:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry



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