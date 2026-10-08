Mitch-Stuart Expands Catalog With New Global Destinations For 2027

Travel experiences for nonprofit fundraising events, corporate incentive programs, and memorable journeys around the world.

Mitch-Stuart's expanded travel catalog features luxury and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, all-inclusive resorts, private villas and residences, cruises, golf getaways, spa and wellness retreats, safari adventures, ski trips, family travel, and arts and c

The expanded 2027 catalog includes a private-reserve safari lodge in South Africa, adding an immersive safari experience to Mitch-Stuart's growing collection of distinctive travel offerings.

Mitch-Stuart expands its 2027 travel catalog with new global destinations for nonprofit auctions and corporate incentives.

- Mitch-StuartCA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From private-island escapes in Belize to holiday markets in Europe, the newly expanded catalog is designed to help nonprofit fundraisers and corporate incentive programs stand out as 2027 planning gets underway.Fall is when the real planning happens. Nonprofits are already sketching out next year's galas and donor auctions, and companies are building their 2027 incentive calendars and client-appreciation events. Into that planning season, Mitch-Stuart has added a wave of new destinations to its travel catalog, from a private island off the coast of Belize to a safari lodge on a private game reserve in South Africa, giving higher-end audiences more distinctive options than a standard vacation package could offer.It's a shift worth noticing. Both nonprofits and businesses are rethinking what a "reward" or an "auction item" should actually feel like, and increasingly, the answer isn't a generic beach week. It's something sophisticated enough to be memorable on its own terms.What's New in the CatalogMitch-Stuart's catalog already covers a lot of ground: luxury and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, all-inclusive resorts, private villas and residences, cruises, golf getaways, spa and wellness retreats, safari adventures, ski trips, family travel, and arts and culture experiences, spread across well-known destinations in the U.S. and abroad. The latest additions build on that foundation with a more global, distinctive lineup. Among the new offerings: a culinary and cultural escape set against Scottsdale's desert backdrop; a trio of experiences in Belize, ranging from an exclusive private-island retreat to an eco-conscious journey from reef to rainforest; wellness-focused stays in Costa Rica built around hot springs, wildlife refuges, and the country's unspoiled Guanacaste coastline; a private-reserve safari lodge in South Africa; oceanfront golf and spa at Amelia Island, Florida; sun-drenched resorts in Mexico's Nuevo Vallarta and Riviera Maya; cultural getaways in Madrid and Barcelona; and, timed for the season, Christmas market experiences in Salzburg, Austria and Berlin, Germany.The expansion isn't limited to international escapes, either. New York's own lineup has grown too, with two additions built for the holiday season: the Ultimate NYC Thanksgiving Day Experience, which puts guests trackside for the Thanksgiving Day Parade with in/out VIP access at a steakhouse on the route, tickets to the Rockettes' Radio City Christmas Spectacular, and a champagne toast at Top of the Rock; and Breakfast at Tiffany's, a curated day at the Tiffany & Co. flagship featuring a three-course lunch at the Blue Box Cafe and a private car and driver for a photo shoot around the city. The full, newest catalog is available now at mitchstuart/travel-experiences.Why Distinctive Travel Is Having a MomentThere's a reason this expansion is happening now. Donors, employees, and everyday travelers are simply less impressed by conventional vacation packages than they used to be. A standard resort stay can get lost in a crowded auction catalog or an incentive program with dozens of options competing for attention. What tends to stand out instead are experiences that feel personal and hard to find anywhere else, the kind people genuinely want to talk about afterward. That's pushing nonprofits to rethink their auction offerings and pushing companies to rethink what counts as a meaningful reward, and it's exactly the gap Mitch-Stuart is aiming to fill with a broader, more sophisticated catalog.What This Means for NonprofitsTravel has long been one of the most dependable ways to generate energy, and revenue, at a fundraising event. A strong travel package can anchor an auction, spark real bidding wars, and give donors a tangible reason to give more than they'd planned. For qualifying nonprofit organizations, Mitch-Stuart works on a consignment model, meaning packages, including private islands, safari lodges, and European getaways, can be sourced for an auction or event without any upfront cost to the organization, taking much of the financial risk out of the equation. As 2027 event calendars start coming together, that combination gives fundraising teams more room to be ambitious about what they put in front of their donors.What This Means for BusinessesThe same catalog serves a different purpose for corporate clients. Recognizing top performers, motivating a sales team, rewarding loyal clients, giving employees something worth remembering, none of that is easily accomplished with a cash bonus or a gift card. Incentive travel and experiential rewards have always worked because they carry meaning that lasts well beyond the trip itself, reinforcing recognition and strengthening client relationships in a way a transactional reward can't. As companies lock in their 2027 incentive budgets and recognition plans, having access to a wide, elevated range of experiences, from a golf and spa retreat in Florida to a cultural tour of Spain, makes it easier to match the reward to whatever it's meant to celebrate.The Case for Planning EarlyAuction catalogs, sponsorship decks, and incentive calendars all tend to get finalized months ahead of the actual event, which is why Mitch-Stuart is encouraging nonprofit and business planners to start their 2027 planning now, in the fourth quarter, rather than waiting until January. Getting an early start also means first access to the newest destinations in the catalog, along with more time to line up specific experiences with next year's events, campaigns, and milestones.Looking AheadAs the 2027 planning season picks up, Mitch-Stuart's focus stays the same: helping nonprofits and businesses offer travel experiences people are genuinely excited about, not just another line item in a catalog. Pairing an expanded, more sophisticated set of destinations with a low-risk model for nonprofits and a flexible one for corporate partners, the company's next chapter is really about one thing, giving organizations a reason people want to say yes to.About Mitch-StuartMitch-Stuart offers luxury travel experiences for nonprofits and businesses, including charity auction packages and corporate incentive travel. Its offerings range from resorts and cruises to golf, wellness, safari, ski, family, and cultural experiences worldwide. Nonprofits can access packages through a consignment model with no upfront cost.

Michelle Cohen

Mitch-Stuart

+1 800-574-9991

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Mitch-Stuart Expands Catalog With New Global Destinations for 2027 News Provided By Spot Color Marketing October 08, 2026, 05:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Religion



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