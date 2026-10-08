Sage Healthcare And Roth Capital Partners Announce European Healthcare Collaboration

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Connecting European healthcare innovators with Sage's transaction expertise and Roth's U.S. capital markets platform to support financing and strategic growth

- Dr. Bill MasonLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- London, United Kingdom & Newport Beach, California.Sage Healthcare Ltd ("Sage") and Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("Roth") have announced a strategic collaboration to identify and assess European healthcare and life-science companies that may benefit from experienced transaction advice and U.S. capital markets expertise.Sage will contribute access to its European network, transaction experience and SAGEIQTM, its AI-enabled deep market analysis capability. Roth will provide access to its healthcare investment banking, financing strategy and U.S. capital markets services, subject to its compliance and client-acceptance procedures.Management Commentary“European healthcare and life-science companies often need strategic transaction advice alongside U.S. capital markets expertise,” said Dr. William Mason, Director of Sage Healthcare Ltd.“This collaboration allows us to explore where Sage's network and experience can complement Roth's platform.”“Sage's experience, European network and intelligence capabilities can identify companies that could benefit from Roth's healthcare investment banking and U.S. capital markets expertise,” said Dr. Ben Bowen, Managing Director, Investment Banking at Roth Capital Partners.“We look forward to assessing relevant opportunities together.”About Sage Healthcare LtdSage Healthcare Ltd is a specialist healthcare and life-science transaction advisory firm supporting licensing, partnering and M&A. Its SAGEIQTM capability supports company and partner prioritisation.For more information, please visit:About Roth Capital Partners, LLCRoth Capital Partners, LLC is a Newport Beach-based investment banking and capital markets firm providing financing and strategic financial advisory services to healthcare growth companies.For more information, please visit:Sage Healthcare LtdDr. William MasonDirectorEmail:...Website:Roth Capital Partners, LLCDr. Ben BowenManaging Director, Investment BankingEmail:...Website:

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Sage Healthcare and Roth Capital Partners Announce European Healthcare Collaboration News Provided By Sage Healthcare October 08, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Technology, World & Regional...



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