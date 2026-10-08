Pre-Orders Open October 8: Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc REZE/BOMB Statue

Ultimate Premium Masterline Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc REZE/BOMB

Front

Swappable Upper Bodies

Bust Stand

Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: REZE/BOMB from "Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc". Pre-orders October 8, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prime 1 Studio is proud to announce the upcoming preorder opening for REZE/BOMB from "Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc," joining the Ultimate Premium Masterline series.Based on the animated feature film adapting one of the manga's most memorable story arcs, this 1/4 scale statue captures REZE alongside the explosive imagery of BOMB. Built around the concept of duality, the piece combines her graceful appearance with the destructive force that defines her other identity.REZE's softly blushing cheeks, gentle gaze, and outstretched hand have all been carefully sculpted to reflect her character. Explosion effects finished in the film's vivid color palette and the scattered remains of the Typhoon Devil further recreate the atmosphere of the story.The display also includes a swappable upper body depicting the dark metallic BOMB. Details such as the rough cast-iron texture of the head, the fuse wrapped around the body, and the bundles of dynamite sweeping forward have all been carefully recreated. An included bust stand allows both REZE and BOMB to be displayed simultaneously.The DX Bonus Version also includes an exclusive swappable right arm for REZE, capturing the moment she pulls the pin from her neck.Product Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc REZE/BOMB DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1,399Edition Size: 300Arrival Date: May 2028Scale: 1/4H: 56 cm W: 38 cm D: 35 cmWeight: Approx. 9.34 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Chainsaw Man Themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Upper Bodies (REZE, BOMB)・Two (2) Bundles of Dynamite (Full Body, Bust Stand)・One (1) Bust Stand・Additional Swappable Right Arm for REZE [BONUS PART]Copyright:© 2025 MAPPA/CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHAFor more details, visit our online store.About Prime 1 StudioPrime 1 Studio Co., Ltd., which will celebrate its 15th anniversary on March 30, 2027, creates and sells products that showcase the appeal of character-based content. Its lineup includes "PRIME 1 STATUE," a series of high-end character statues, as well as figures, merchandise, and other collectibles.Address: 6-36-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo, JapanRepresentative: Rie MatsumotoOfficial Website:

Hiroya Kubota

Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd.

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Ultimate Premium Masterline Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc REZE/BOMB Product PV

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Pre-Orders Open October 8: Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc REZE/BOMB Statue News Provided By Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd October 08, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail



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