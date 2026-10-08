Mohan Bhagwat In Bengal's Bardhaman Today, To Take Stock Of RSS Expansion Works

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 8 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat will hold a crucial meeting in Bardhaman town in West Bengal's East Burdwan district on Thursday to take stock of the organisation's expansion in the state over the last few months.

The office-bearers from the three major regional organisational units of the RSS in the state are scheduled to attend the meeting, sources aware of the development said. The meeting is crucial amid the RSS's 102nd foundation day celebrations.

Insiders from the state unit of RSS said that an intensive public relations exercise has been ongoing for almost a year to increase the outfit's connections with different sections of society.

“Now it is time for our national chief to take a stock of the results of that year-long intense public relations exercise, which will be done at the meeting at Bardhaman town later in the day,” an RSS insider said.

It is learnt that the regional organisational office-bearers attending the Bhagwat-convened meeting will be from the north, central and south parts of the state.

RSS insiders aware of the development said the organisational structure, its growth and the dynamics of social programmes in the coming years will be discussed during the meeting.

“The report on how the organisation is growing by utilising the public relations that the Sangh has increased across West Bengal over the past year will be presented to everyone in the presence of Bhagwat. The report on how the number of RSS branches has increased in West Bengal will also be submitted,” an RSS insider said.

It is further learnt that on Thursday, there will also be a 'unification' programme of the Swayamsevaks after discussions on the number of new branches already opened, organisational structure already functioning, and the future programmes to be adopted for next year.

Incidentally, this will be Bhagwat's first visit to the state after the formation of a new government in West Bengal following the Assembly elections.