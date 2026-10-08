Mobile Phones Become Tool For Good Governance, India's Telecom Industry Goes Beyond Networks: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's telecom sector has evolved beyond networks, spectrum and internet speeds with mobile connectivity emerging as a key enabler of governance and access to public services.

Addressing the 10th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 here, PM Modi said mobile phones had transformed over the past decade from conventional communication devices into important tools for delivering governance.

"Mobile phone has become a tool of good governance," he said.

Recalling the evolution of IMC, PM Modi said the event had played an important role in India's telecom journey, from the launch of 5G in 2022 to the country's hosting of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in 2024.

"In 2022, it was from this very platform that we launched 5G in the country. Then, in 2023, I spoke about how India was moving from 5G rollout towards 5G reach-out. And today, we are all seeing that 5G connectivity has reached every district of the country. Today, there are more than 5.5 lakh base stations in India, from where 5G networks are operating. And mobile internet speed is 10 times higher compared to 2022," the Prime Minister said.

"A decade back, the digital divide was a challenge. New technology was becoming a privilege," PM Modi said and added that the government sought to address this through the Digital India programme by placing the mobile phone at the centre of expanding digital access and public services.

PM Modi said the theme of this year's "Scale Without Boundaries" reflected India's own experience of expanding its telecom and digital infrastructure.

He said the growth of India's telecom sector should not be viewed only through network speeds and spectrum but also through its impact on governance and citizens' access to essential services.

"For Indians, telecom means much more," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister cited the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic to underline the importance of India's digital ecosystem, saying offices, banks and educational institutions were able to continue functioning even when activities in several parts of the world had come to a standstill.

He said IMC had evolved into a platform showcasing India's progress and aspirations in the telecom and digital sectors.

Moreover, he welcomed telecom operators, industry leaders, experts and startup representatives from across the world attending the event.

The 10th edition of India Mobile Congress is being held from October 7 to 10 in the national capital. Moreover, the event is organised by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India.