Nana Patekar Was A Towering Figure In Indian Cinema: Karnataka Leaders

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 8 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and several political leaders on Thursday condoled the passing of veteran actor and Padma Shri awardee Nana Patekar, recalling his contribution to Indian cinema and his concern for farmers and society.

CM Shivakumar said he was deeply saddened by the death of Patekar, describing him as an actor whose extraordinary talent, powerful screen presence and unforgettable performances had given Indian cinema several memorable characters.

“Beyond the screen, his compassion for farmers and commitment to serving society reflected the depth of his character,” Shivakumar said, conveying his heartfelt condolences to Patekar's family and admirers.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also expressed grief over the actor's demise and described him as a distinguished actor, theatre stalwart and compassionate social worker.

“His demise is an irreparable loss to the world of Indian cinema, theatre and the arts,” Joshi said. He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for strength and solace to be given to Patekar's family, friends and countless admirers.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said he was deeply shocked on hearing about Patekar's death and described him as an extraordinary actor and a patriotic personality.

Kumaraswamy said Patekar had won the hearts of millions through his natural acting and powerful, distinctive dialogue delivery. He said Patekar was not merely an actor but also a sensitive personality who had worked for farmers and rural communities through the Naam Foundation.

Recalling some of Patekar's notable films, Kumaraswamy mentioned 'Parinda', 'Krantiveer', 'Natsamrat', 'Prahaar' and 'Agnisakshi', saying his performances in these films were exceptional.“The passing of such an actor is an irreparable loss to the field of art,” he said.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra also expressed his condolences, describing Patekar as a towering figure in Indian cinema. He said the actor's powerful performances, distinctive dialogue delivery and remarkable versatility had left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry.

Vijayendra said Patekar's dedication to social causes, particularly his concern for farmers and efforts towards their welfare, reflected his compassion and commitment to society. He said Patekar's legacy both on screen and through his service to society would always be remembered.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka said Patekar's death had caused deep sorrow and described him as a towering actor and a talented artist.

Ashoka said Patekar's distinctive acting, unique personality and ability to immerse himself in his characters had left an indelible mark on the film industry. His demise was an irreparable loss to the world of cinema, he said.

Patekar had also made his mark in the Kannada film industry. He entered Kannada cinema with the 2010 film 'Yaksha', in which he played a key role as a tough police officer. His performance in the film won the appreciation of Kannada audiences and further established his popularity among viewers in Karnataka.

The leaders offered their condolences to Patekar's family, friends and admirers and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.