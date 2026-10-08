'Their Courage Will Forever Inspire Generations': T'gana, Andhra Leaders Greet Air Warriors On India Air Force Day

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 8 (IANS) Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended their greetings to the air warriors of the Indian Air Force and their families on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that the valour, dedication and professionalism of the Indian Air Force in safeguarding the nation's airspace and sovereignty are a matter of immense pride.

He paid tribute to the martyrs of the Indian Air Force and expressed gratitude for the selfless service and sacrifices of the Air Warriors and their families.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt greetings to the brave air warriors of the Indian Air Force, saying their courage, vigilance and unwavering commitment stand as a shield for our nation, day and night.

"Their valour in the skies, discipline in service and dedication to the nation embody the spirit of India and remain a source of immense pride for every citizen," he said.

The Chief Minister also paid solemn tribute to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation. "Their courage, patriotism and supreme spirit of sacrifice will forever inspire generations and remain etched in the heart of our nation. Salute to our Air Warriors."

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer also conveyed his greetings to the air warriors, veterans and the families on Indian Air Force Day.

The Governor said that the Indian Air Force has always stood at the forefront of protecting the nation with exceptional courage, professionalism and dedication.

The unwavering service, valour and sacrifices of its personnel in defending the nation and ensuring its security are a profound source of pride and inspiration for the people of India, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stated that when the nation looks to the skies, it sees courage, vigilance and an unwavering shield.

"On Indian Air Force Day, we salute the brave air warriors of Bharat whose courage, discipline and unwavering commitment safeguard our skies and strengthen the security of our nation. From defending our borders to responding to humanitarian emergencies, the Indian Air Force continues to serve with professionalism, precision and an indomitable spirit. Saluting those who rise beyond the skies in service of Bharat," he said.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, extended greetings to all the Air Warriors on 94th Indian Air Force Day.

"The Indian Air Force's unwavering commitment and valour in safeguarding the nation, coupled with its dedicated assistance during humanitarian crises, is deeply commendable. India remains grateful to IAF personnel for their courage and sacrifices in ensuring the security of every citizen," he said.

"A salute to our valiant air warriors on Indian Air Force Day," posted Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar. "From defending our skies to saving lives in times of disaster, our air warriors answer every call of duty with courage and commitment," he said.