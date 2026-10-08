How To Save Money On Durga Puja Shopping? 9 Simple Hacks Every Shopper Should Know

Durga Puja is pure emotion for us, and buying new clothes is a big part of that joy. You feel the festival is incomplete if you do not shop for yourself, your parents, and your loved ones. You also face a hidden tension amidst all this fun. You worry about going broke by the month's end. You dread looking at your credit card bill.

You can easily enjoy your festive shopping and save money if you shop smartly. You just need a little planning. We have listed 9 tried and tested tips for you.

1. Make a list and set a budget

You must write down exactly what you want to buy for whom before stepping out. You can list a panjabi for your father, a saree for your mother, and two kurtis for yourself. You should also fix a total budget for the entire festival, like Rs 15,000. You must not spend a single rupee outside this list. This simple habit cuts down unnecessary expenses by 50%.

2. Start your shopping early

Shopkeepers know you are desperate to buy right before the festival. Prices touch the sky 15 days before the Puja. You should try to finish your shopping by late August or early September. You will also find 'End of Season Sale' running online during this time.

3. Compare online and offline prices

You should not buy a dress immediately just because a shopkeeper asks for Rs 1,200. You must check the price of the same item on Myntra, Ajio, or Amazon on your phone. You often get the exact same product at a 30% discount online. You might also find the reverse is true, so you must always check both.

4. Use bank offers, coupons, and cashback

Banks like HDFC, SBI, and ICICI offer a 10% instant discount during the festive season. You also get cashback on PhonePe and GPay. You must check which card offers the best deal before paying. You save a lot even if you get a Rs 200 discount on a Rs 2,000 dress.

5. Mix and match to build a capsule wardrobe

You do not need to buy expensive outfits for every single day. You can buy 3 to 4 versatile pieces instead. You can pair a white chikankari kurti with a palazzo one day and jeans the next day. You can wear one silk saree with two different blouses. You will change your entire look and save money at the same time.

6. Look at local markets instead of big brands

You do not always have to visit branded showrooms for festive sarees or panjabis. You will find great quality items at much lower prices in local markets like Gariahat, Hatibagan, College Street, and Burrabazar. You just need to know how to bargain well.

7. Give your old clothes a new look

You might not want to wear last year's festive saree again. You should use a little creativity instead of throwing it away. You can pair it with a new designer blouse or a fresh dupatta. You can also visit your local tailor and change the sleeves of an old kurti. You will get the feel of a brand new outfit for just Rs 300.

8. Shop with family and buy in bulk

You should shop together with your family or friends instead of going alone. Many shops offer a 'Buy 3 Get 1 Free' deal or a 20% discount on bills above Rs 5,000. You all end up saving money this way.

9. Avoid impulsive buying with the 24-hour rule

You might see a dress in a shop and feel you absolutely must have it. You should not buy it right then. You must give yourself 24 hours. You should go home and think if you really need it. You will notice that the urge to buy vanishes 90% of the time by the next day.

You will enjoy the festive season to the fullest and keep your wallet happy if you follow these simple tips.