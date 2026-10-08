Emirates Draw: The Accountant Who Won Every Prize Tier! What Was Behind His $4 Million Win?



Melvin Francis, 26, from Kerala, India, won five of his 11 EASY6 tickets in the same draw.

He is the first in Emirates Draw history to win every prize tier, the $4 million included.

So far, the youngest of the nine grand prize winners. Still working full time, aiming for his US CPA, and will now fund it himself.

The call that made Melvin F. $4 million richer arrived in the middle of his work break. A colleague sat right beside him, curious about who was on the line. He told her that it was important and left it there.

“If I shouted, everyone would understand that something big has happened. So, I just kept my composure.”

What was hiding behind his calm had never happened before in Emirates Draw. On Friday, 21 August 2026, Melvin bought 11 EASY6 tickets. Five of them won, and together they covered every prize tier in the game. At 26, he is also the youngest of the nine grand prize winners so far.“For the first time in Emirates Draw history, I won five EASY6 tickets across all prize tiers, the same day, including the grand prize!”

Anyone who grew up in an Indian family will understand why he said so little at his desk. Many young Indians, at home and abroad, learn the same values. Respect your parents. Listen to your elders. Finish your education. Stay within what your family and community find acceptable. Most follow it out of love, and few would call it a burden. Yet all of them also hold a private list of hopes that reach beyond the life they are living now.

Melvin's own path followed that order closely. He was born in Kerala and studied in Bangalore, where he chose accounting because, as he puts it, science was never really his interest. Numbers were another matter. He worked while he studied, so his degree took longer than most. When his first salary arrived, he gave all of it to his father, who carries the responsibility of the whole family, and took back only the minimum. Since then he has earned his US CMA, is completing an online MBA and is working towards his US CPA, all while working full time beside his father managing the family business in the GCC.

His mother's advice shaped those long working days, and he has an answer for her.“My mother used to always tell me to work hard until 30 and save money for after,” Melvin reflects.“Now, I'm 26, and with the prize money I don't need to wait until 30.”

The beginning was small. Melvin first found out about Emirates Draw on Instagram, through the interviews of Sriram R., the $27 million MEGA7 winner and Ajay O., the first $4 million EASY6 winner. He bought his first MEGA7 ticket on 14 June 2026, a week after his birthday, and matching four numbers paid him $14, enough to keep him curious. What made him play more was the next set of interviews,“I watched the rest of the grand prize winner interviews.” Ajay's was still the one he related to directly. He analysed the weekly draws, settled on EASY6 for its ticket price and odds he found appealing, and used the randomiser option to choose the numbers for him.“I would keep tapping the randomiser icon until I was happy with the set of numbers on each ticket.” Two months of weekend play followed.

Then came the day itself. An EASY6 shared prize of $8,333 for matching five numbers appeared in his account first, so when the call came on 26 August from Emirates Draw, he did not think it was a prank. The $4 million followed once the security and identity checks that protect large winners were complete, which is why the account showed only the smaller amount at the start.“Looking back, it makes complete sense,” Melvin says,“and knowing that it was all for the winners' protection makes me appreciate it more!”

At home, the news went through proper check. His father and sister were the first to hear. His father wanted to review every ticket himself. His sister's advice was shorter.

“Double check your tickets, ensure the numbers are the same, and the news is real.”

Once the tickets had passed two sets of eyes, the real question was what comes next. Melvin's first answer has little to do with himself. He wants to help his father expand the family business so he can retire sooner. He sees the prize as a responsibility more than a reward.“Now, with this prize, it's a different kind of ownership. I would like to ensure I am investing in the right prospects.”

His second answer may surprise people. A prize this size would be a good enough reason for many to put the books down. Melvin has done the opposite. He is still finishing his MBA, still going to work, and with his ambition still aiming for the US CPA, which he can now pay for himself.“I want to earn my US CPA qualification. I can