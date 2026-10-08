Kazakhstan-Italy Trade Hits $9.79Bn In Jan-Jul

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Italy reached $9.79 billion in January-July 2026, the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration said in a press release following the 10th meeting of the Kazakh-Italian Intergovernmental Working Group on Industrial and Economic Cooperation.

The meeting was held during Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev's working visit to Italy. The Italian side was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cirielli.

“In 2025, mutual trade amounted to about $16.9 billion. In January-July 2026, trade turnover reached $9.79 billion, including Kazakhstan's exports of about $9 billion and imports from Italy of $789.6 million. At the same time, supplies of Italian products to Kazakhstan increased by 13.5%, the ministry said.

The sides reviewed the implementation of previously reached agreements and discussed further expansion of trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to diversifying mutual trade, developing industrial cooperation, implementing joint investment projects, and cooperation in energy, transport and logistics, the agro-industrial sector and other promising areas.

The sides identified further diversification of mutual trade and expansion of supplies of higher value-added products as key priorities.

According to the Kazakh side, the potential for additional exports of Kazakh products to the Italian market is estimated at $307.5 million. The most significant opportunities are seen in metallurgy, petrochemicals, food and chemical industries, mechanical engineering and other sectors.

The ministry noted that the Kazakh-Italian Trade House, opened in Almaty in February 2026, has become a practical tool for developing business ties. The platform is aimed at promoting exports, supporting investment projects, developing industrial cooperation and establishing direct contacts between businesses in the two countries.