Date Of Virtual 2026 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders Announced By Reading International, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI, RDIB) today announced it will hold its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, December 3, 2026, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The formal portion of the meeting will be followed by a management presentation and a stockholder question and answer session.

The Annual Meeting will be held virtually, hosted by Computershare, Inc. The record date for registered stockholders and duly appointed proxyholders entitled to attend the Annual Meeting is October 15, 2026. Registered stockholders who log into the virtual meeting with a control number will be able to listen to the audio webcast, and view presentation materials. Only registered Class B stockholders will be able to communicate, participate in, and vote at the Annual Meeting. Details of how to register for and access the Annual Meeting will be provided in the Company's 2026 definitive Proxy Statement.

The Company anticipates commencing electronic mailing of the notice of the 2026 Annual Meeting and definitive 2026 Proxy Statement on or about the close of business on October 22, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the record date.

The 2026 Proxy Statement and the management presentation presented at the Annual Meeting will be available for viewing on the Company's website, Investors.Readingrdi.com.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI, RDIB), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company operating through various domestic and international subsidiaries, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership, and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

Reading's cinema subsidiaries operate under multiple cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Consolidated Theatres and the Angelika brand. The Company's live theatres are owned and operated by its Liberty Theaters subsidiary, under the Orpheum and Minetta Lane names. The Company's signature property developments, including Newmarket Village in Brisbane, Australia, and 44 Union Square in New York City, are maintained in special purpose entities.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: ReadingRDI.com.

For investor information contact:

Reading International, Inc.

Gilbert Avanes, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(213) 235-2240

For media information contact:

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Kelly Sullivan

(212) 355-4449