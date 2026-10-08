Bavarian Nordic Upgrades Full-Year 2026 Financial Guidance After Strong Travel Health Performance

Revenue and EBITDA margin expectations increased, driven by stronger-than-expected Travel Health sales

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 8, 2026 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today announced an upgrade to the financial guidance for the full year 2026, reflecting stronger-than-expected performance in its Travel Health business.

Revenue from Travel Health is now expected to reach approximately DKK 3,400 million, compared to previous guidance of approximately DKK 3,000 million. The increase is primarily driven by higher rabies vaccine sales, particularly in the United States, where increased animal rabies activity has led to a significant rise in human exposure and a corresponding increase in demand for both pre- and post-exposure vaccination.

All other revenue assumptions remain unchanged from the guidance issued on August 21, 2026. This includes approximately DKK 2.500 million from the Public Preparedness business, of which approximately DKK 2,400 million has been secured in orders to-date. As a result, total revenue for 2026 is now expected to be approximately DKK 6,100 million, while the EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 32%, compared to previous guidance of approximately 30%.

All other assumptions underpinning the 2026 financial guidance, as outlined in the 2025 Annual Report, remain unchanged.

2026 financial guidance, history of changes

