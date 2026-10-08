Western Specialty Contractors Completes Large-Scale Roof Replacement At Lasalle Veterans Home

LaSalle Veterans Home roof

LaSalle Veterans Home roof in progress

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Western Specialty Contractors' Peoria branch completed a large-scale roofing and architectural sheet metal project at the LaSalle Veterans Home in LaSalle, IL.

Serving as the prime contractor, Western replaced more than 120,000 square feet of roofing across the facility. The extensive scope included replacement of the existing shingle roofs with new vented nailbase insulation, along with installation of metal vented eave fascia, vented ridge caps, gutters, downspouts and soffits. Western also installed PVC membrane roofing, insulation, cover board and metal gutters in designated areas and replaced all HVAC curbs throughout the project.

One of the challenges involved differences between the facility's original construction and a later addition. The two sections featured different roof deck types and sizes, requiring Western to use different fasteners to secure the new roofing assemblies properly. Crews conducted deck fastener pull tests at multiple locations to confirm that the selected fasteners met required pull-out minimums before proceeding.

The size and configuration of the facility also presented significant logistical challenges. Multiple courtyards located within the building footprint made access particularly difficult. Rather than transporting materials through the occupied facility, Western brought scaffolding and materials into the courtyards from the roof side to complete soffit, gutter, fascia and downspout installations.

Another unique aspect of the project involved sourcing a new 7-inch K-style seamless gutter system. Because the specified size was not available locally, Western coordinated with a supplier in Pennsylvania to obtain the materials needed for the upgraded drainage system.

“Completing more than 120,000 square feet of roofing across a facility with multiple roof types and interior courtyards required extensive planning and coordination,” said a representative from Western Specialty Contractors' Peoria branch.“Our team adapted to the different deck conditions, developed solutions for difficult access areas and coordinated specialty materials to deliver a quality finished roofing system.”

The project began in March 2025 and was completed in April 2026. Western finished the work on time and within budget to the satisfaction of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs and the LaSalle Veterans Home.

Michael Boyle

Peoria Sr. Branch Manager

+1 309-676-2374 ext. 7802

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Western Specialty Contractors Completes Large-Scale Roof Replacement at LaSalle Veterans Home News Provided By Western Specialty Contractors October 08, 2026, 05:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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