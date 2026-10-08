Cybertwin's Digital Twins Can Now Guide Teams Through The Real Facility, Step By Step, Powered By Multiset AI

New partnership with MultiSet AI adds sub-5cm, 6-DoF visual positioning in the real world

CORK, IRELAND, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New partnership with MultiSet AI adds sub-5cm, 6-DoF visual positioning, so the same CyberTwin that teams already use to train, inspect and plan remotely can now guide them through the physical facility and each procedure in itCyberTwin, whose walkable digital twins let regulated and industrial operators inspect, train and plan inside their facilities from anywhere, today announced a partnership with MultiSet AI that extends those same twins onto the physical site. With MultiSet AI's visual positioning built in, the twin a team already relies on remotely becomes the guide that leads them through the facility in person, on their phone or headset, room by room and piece of equipment by piece of equipment. Procedures built and rehearsed in CyberTwin now appear at the real equipment, one step at a time.For operators, that means fewer entries into sterile suites, less time and travel spent aboard vessels, and new staff who arrive on site already knowing the route – and are then guided along it.Key capabilities.One twin, from the desk to the shop floor. Remote teams explore CyberTwin in a browser or VR, while on-site staff navigate the physical space using the same model..Connected to live operations. CyberTwin integrates with customers' IT/OT systems, so live equipment status, alarms and maintenance history can appear at the asset itself as staff are guided to it..No new capture required. Both platforms work from scans customers already have – 360°, LiDAR, drone or phone capture, and CAD/BIM..Deployment options. CyberTwin runs in the public cloud, private cloud or on-premise, for regulated and industrial operators that must keep spatial data inside their own perimeter. MultiSet's positioning can also run flexibly to meet customers' requirements, including on the device itself..Sub-5cm, 6-DoF accuracy. MultiSet's localization places guidance and AR against the actual equipment rather than the general area, with a median error under 5 cm.Current use casesSterile pharma plants and research vessels already use CyberTwin to inspect, train and plan without unnecessary site visits. Visual positioning extends that capability to the visits that do happen – guided routes, SOP walkthroughs and inspection overlays anchored to the real equipment."We've closed the loop. A facility gets scanned, lives on as a digital twin anyone can walk through from anywhere, and now, with MultiSet AI's visual positioning, that same twin can guide a person or a robot to the exact right spot on the floor. Capture it once, understand it virtually, act on it physically - that's the cycle our customers have been asking for."- Jim Ross, President-North America, CyberTwin"A lot of training and planning already happens inside a CyberTwin model. We carry it onto the floor, so the steps a technician practiced show up on the right equipment when they get there. The positioning map comes from scans the site already has, and nobody has to re-capture a plant to make it work."- Nikhil Sawlani, Co-Founder and CEO, MultiSet AIAvailability & aboutVisual positioning powered by MultiSet AI becomes available October 31, 2026, for existing CyberTwin enterprise customers. CyberTwin's Studio authoring tools and Enterprise solutions open to new industry customers November 15, 2026. Early access:....CyberTwin builds walkable digital twins integrated with IT/OT systems, deployed in the public cloud, private cloud or on-premise. Cork, Ireland. .MultiSet AI is a headless VPS, localization and Physical AI platform. It gives phones, headsets and robots centimeter-accurate 6-DoF position indoors and out, from scans customers already own, and has mapped more than 30 million square feet across 5,000+ locations in 150+ countries. San Francisco. .Media contacts: CyberTwin Jim Ross |... · MultiSet AI Shadnam Khan |... ###

Jim Ross

CyberTwin

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CyberTwin's Digital Twins Can Now Guide Teams Through the Real Facility, Step by Step, Powered by MultiSet AI News Provided By CyberTwin October 08, 2026, 05:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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