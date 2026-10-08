IAF Consistently Promotes 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' By Providing Humanitarian Aid Globally: Air Force Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Oct 8 (ANS) Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh on Thursday spoke about the humanitarian assistance provided by the force, not only across the country, but also internationally, calling it a promotion of the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- the world is one single family.

He made these remarks during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations, organised at the Hindon Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The Indian Air Force, the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces, was officially established on October 8, 1932, as an auxiliary air force of British India. Created under British rule as an auxiliary air force, the IAF's primary mission was to secure Indian airspace and conduct aerial warfare during armed conflicts. The force has since evolved into one of the most formidable air powers in the world.

"The Indian Air Force is renowned not only for its combat capability, but also for an unwavering commitment to serving the nation and humanity when the time comes. Our air warriors have promptly responded to devastating floods and severe wildlife fires in various regions by protecting lives and property and delivering relief to the affected people," he said.

"Our commitment extended beyond our borders. We have been consistently promoting the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' through humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions around the world," he added.

The Air Chief Marshal said that the IAF commanders are delegating their responsibilities to improve decision-making, and all airmen are developing their leadership qualities.

"Every airman is an important part of their organisation. We should all feel proud of our duties and responsibilities. And we should be determined that no matter how difficult the situation is, I will not become a weak link that will weaken or break the air force chain," he added.

Earlier, Air Chief Marshal Singh also mentioned that the Indian Air Force understands that "operational capability rides on the back of professional training".

"We train as we fight. It means our aircrew and ground crew are trained to such a high degree that their skills become their second nature. These skills are developed quietly with realistic exercises. Whether the task is defending our skies, delivering aid in a disaster or carrying out punitive strikes, we are constantly preparing for the mission," the IAF Chief added.