'Extremely Heartbreaking': Rahul, Kharge Express Grief Over Passing Of Nana Patekar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, saying that his performances and memorable characters had left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and in the hearts of audiences.

Nana Patekar, one of Indian cinema's most celebrated performers, passed away at the age of 75 in Goa. An official confirmation from Manipal Hospital, Goa, stated that the actor was found unconscious at his Dona Paula -- Goa residence -- and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Rahul Gandhi, in a post on social media platform X in Hindi, said,“The news of the demise of renowned actor Nana Patekar ji is extremely heartbreaking. Through his acting and characters, he has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and in the hearts of audiences. At this time of grief, my deepest condolences are with his bereaved family, friends and supporters.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said,“Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Nana Patekar. His remarkable performances, immense and versatile contribution to Indian cinema, and compassion for farmers and the underprivileged will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers.”

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed grief over Patekar's demise.

“The news of the sudden demise of Shri Nana Patekar ji, a popular actor of Indian cinema, is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant peace to the departed soul. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and fans,” she said.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, one of Indian cinema's most celebrated performers, passed away at the age of 75 in Goa.

The acclaimed actor, known for his powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema, leaves behind a remarkable body of work spanning over four decades.

Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar established himself as an actor known for his intensity, dialogue delivery and ability to portray complex and unconventional characters.

He made his Hindi film debut with 'Gaman' in 1978 and went on to become one of the most respected performers of his generation.

Nana's breakthrough came with films such as 'Salaam Bombay!' and 'Parinda'. He went on to deliver his power-packed performances in films including 'Angaar', 'Tirangaa', 'Krantiveer', 'Agni Sakshi', 'Khamoshi: The Musical', 'Yeshwant', 'Ab Tak Chhappan', 'Apaharan' and 'Raajneeti'.

The legendary actor was equally recognised for his work in Marathi cinema and theatre. He also ventured into filmmaking, making his directorial debut with 'Prahaar: The Final Attack' in 1991.

His comic performance as Uday Shetty in the 'Welcome' franchise went on to become a rage, especially amongst the younger generation of audiences.

Among his other notable films are 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman', 'Wajood', 'Hu Tu Tu', 'Gang', 'Deewangee', 'Bhoot', 'Welcome', 'Welcome Back', 'Natsamrat' and 'The Vaccine War', among several others.

Nana Patekar was also a recipient of the Padma Shri, awarded to him in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts. During his fine career, he won three National Film Awards and many other prestigious honours.