Sunny Deol Says He Will Remember Nana Patekar As 'Fearless, Full Of Life', Recalls Special Bond Of Many Years

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) The demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar has left the film industry mourning the loss of one of the industry's finest stars.

Actor Sunny Deol paid an emotional tribute to Patekar, remembering him as a“fearless” and“full of life” person and recalling the special bond they shared over the years.

Sharing a picture with Nana Patekar on his social media account, Sunny Deol wrote,“Still can't believe Nana is not among us. We never worked together, but we always shared a very special bond that went back many years. Fearless, full of life, he always did what he wanted to do. That's how I'll always remember him. Will miss you, Nana.”

The picture shared by Sunny features the two veteran actors posing together with their arms around each other. The picture appears to have been taken at an event connected to Gadar 2, with the film's title visible in the backdrop.

For the uninitiated, Nana Patekar was born Vishwanath Patekar, and built a career spanning more than four decades across Hindi and Marathi cinema, theatre and filmmaking.

Beyond acting, Nana Patekar was also closely associated with social causes, particularly work involving farmers and rural communities in Maharashtra.

For the uninitiated, Nana Patekar passed away on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75, after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa.

He was reportedly found unconscious at home and was rushed to Manipal Hospital where doctors attempted to revive him through continuous CPR for around 45 minutes, but he could not be revived.

The actor was reportedly spotted at an event in Goa, just a few days ago, where he was seen interacting with the audience present there.

–IANS

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