Consulate General Of Italy In Casablanca Partners With VFS Global To Support Emergency Shelter For Italian Women And Their Children

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Initiative provides a safe space for Italian women facing violence, complementing existing access to psychological and legal support. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The shelter is designed to offer Italian women in difficulty and their children a safe place to stay, representing an important first step towards safety, dignity, and rebuilding their lives. The initiative builds on support already provided through the anti-violence centre, including access to psychological and legal assistance.

said,“Ensuring that women facing difficult circumstances have access to timely, safe and appropriate support is of paramount importance. This Emergency Shelter represents an important step in strengthening the assistance available and ensuring that support is accessible when it is needed most. Initiatives such as this are made stronger through the commitment of trusted partners like VFS Global, whose support helps us translate our shared commitment into meaningful action for the community. We deeply value this collaboration and the positive difference it can make in the lives of Italian women and their children who need our support.”

Speaking at the inauguration,, said,“At VFS Global, our purpose extends beyond our business to creating meaningful and lasting impact in the communities around us. We are honoured to join hands with our long-standing partners, the Consulate General of Italy in Casablanca, in supporting an initiative that will provide safety and hope to women at a time when they need it most.”

The initiative forms part of VFS Global's Sustainability Plan. One of the plan's aims is to create positive impact in the communities VFS Global serves by supporting programmes that promote inclusion, wellbeing and resilience. Through the Emergency Shelter, VFS Global and the Consulate General of Italy in Casablanca aim to help ensure that women in need have access to immediate protection and support at a particularly vulnerable time.