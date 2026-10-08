Bharat International Rice Conference 2026 Exhibition Sold Out Again

Exhibition Sells Out as Buyer Registrations Surge

Exhibition space at the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026 has sold out for the second consecutive year, while buyer registrations have risen about 40 per cent since August 30, expanding opportunities for Indian rice suppliers to connect with overseas customers, the Indian Rice Exporters' Federation (IREF) said on Thursday. The conference will take place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from October 23 to 25.

The exhibition became fully booked more than two weeks before the event, following a sell-out at its inaugural edition in 2025. According to an IREF press release, the conference's registration platform has recorded 30,097 registered users. A separate country-wise report generated on October 7 recorded 4,649 buyer registrations from more than 150 countries. These figures represent registrations ahead of the conference rather than confirmed attendance.

Buyer registrations increased by 1,332 from the 3,317 recorded on August 30, providing a larger base for business matchmaking and discussions between Indian suppliers and prospective customers.“A second consecutive sell-out is a strong vote of confidence in BIRC and in the opportunities offered by India's rice industry. But filling the exhibition is only the beginning. Our priority is to help exhibitors and buyers convert their participation into new customers, diversified markets and lasting business relationships. BIRC 2026 brings product discovery, market intelligence and direct commercial engagement together on one platform,” said Nitin Gupta, National Vice President of IREF and Deputy Country Head, Olam India.

Top Countries Driving Registration

Among major overseas markets, Benin leads with 282 buyer registrations, followed by Nigeria with 278. The United Arab Emirates has recorded 188 registrations, Saudi Arabia 174 and South Africa 167. The Philippines, Senegal, Ethiopia, Côte d'Ivoire, Indonesia, Iraq, Algeria and Turkey have each recorded more than 100 registrations.

Conference Highlights and Programme

The conference will offer app-enabled business-to-business meetings, allowing buyers, exporters, millers and other participants to schedule discussions based on their requirements, identify potential partners and explore sourcing opportunities.

The first two days will combine the exhibition with sessions examining the global demand and supply outlook for 2027, market entry strategies for basmati and non-basmati rice, milling profitability and opportunities beyond raw rice. The discussions will focus on potential demand, protecting margins and processing and product opportunities that could attract investment.

Other sessions will cover documentation, insurance and credit, shipping, quality and certification, policy and trade incentives, and sustainability. The programme also includes the launch of Rice Sector Vision 2047, innovation reveals and an Ambassadors' Meet. Nine Experience Zones, including the Global Rice Archive, will showcase rice varieties, cultural heritage and commercial applications.

Public-Facing Rice Festival

On October 25, a public-facing Rice Festival will bring together consumers, chefs and families, with ITC Hotels returning to curate the culinary section. The published programme envisages rice cuisines from more than 50 countries and over 25 types of biryani. (ANI)

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