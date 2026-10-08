Nana Patekar-Manisha Koirala Relationship: The Alleged Bollywood Romance, Ayesha Jhulka Link And Painful Breakup

Many people have always been quite interested in Nana Patekar's private life, as he was both a revered and mysterious character in Marathi and Bollywood movies. His rumoured romance with actress Manisha Koirala, which was shrouded in scandal and caused him immense mental distress, is one of the most talked-about parts of his past. Their passionate and tragic love story had a spectacular conclusion that garnered media attention for several reasons.

When Did Their Romance Begin?

Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala's romance began in 1996, when they were cast as the lead in the film Agni Sakshi. Manisha had recently ended her romance with actor Vivek Mushran and was emotionally sensitive. The set of Agni Sakshi gave the ideal setting for her to find consolation in the embraces of the charismatic Patekar. Manisha, renowned for her breathtaking beauty and sensitive acting abilities, was captivated to Nana's passion and depth. Nana, a guy whose intriguing and complicated nature had piqued many people's interest, was drawn to her appeal as well. Their on-screen connection ultimately carried over into real life, and they began a covert romance.

However, the circumstances surrounding this romance were far from ideal. Nana was already married to Neelkanti, his wife since 1978, with whom he had shared a rather unconventional marital arrangement.

He noted in an interview that this was their way of coping with their "irreconcilable differences" that they had over the years. "Pillar of strength" was how he characterised his wife, even though they had moved beyond an emotional connection to a marriage based on mutual respect. There were many happy years spent together with Nilkanti, he added.

Through good times and bad, we were there for each other. However, we drifted apart and eventually were unable to reconcile our disagreements. Even though we live apart, we are still legally married.

Even though he was married to his wife, Manisha appeared to have Nana's heart at the beginning of their relationship. The couple's affair became public knowledge after they kept it under wraps for a while. Speculation on their romance started to circulate after Agni Sakshi's popularity, when the two reunited for Khamoshi: The Musical, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Growing Tensions and Possessiveness

Neighbours allegedly saw Nana drop by Manisha's house quite a bit, adding fuel to the fire, according to reports. "She often visited my mother and son and they received her with affection," Nana said, offering a vague explanation when pressed for details about the trips.

But, as with many strong relationships, cracks began to appear. Nana and Manisha were both known for their fierce tempers, and Nana's rising possessiveness strained their relationship over time. He became more critical of Manisha's fashion choices, especially when she wore exposing clothing. He also expressed reservations about her on-screen relationship with her co-stars. These possessive impulses exacerbated their emotional friction, resulting in frequent disagreements and misunderstandings. Manisha, in particular, began to feel smothered, and questions about their future together began to emerge.

The fact that Nana was reluctant to divorce his wife only served to further complicate their already complicated relationship. Nana was hesitant to marry Manisha and officially end her relationship with Neelkanti, even though they were emotionally distant. Because of his reluctance, Nana ended up having an affair with actress Ayesha Jhulka, which strained his relationship with Manisha even further. But Nana's romance with Ayesha was just a diversion, and it ended badly.

Nana's Alleged Betrayal To Manisha

The tipping point came when Manisha caught Nana and Ayesha in an intimate moment behind closed doors. Devastated and enraged, she confronted the couple. Reports suggest that in a fit of rage, Manisha yelled at Ayesha, and demanding she leave Nana alone. This moment marked the end of their relationship, and Manisha decided to walk away from the man she once loved. She was reportedly shattered by the betrayal, stating that she would never be able to trust again.

Manisha Moved On In Life

She dated several men, including DJ Whosane, Crispin Conroy, and Cecil Anthony. In 2010, she married Nepali businessman Samrat Dahal, but this marriage ended in divorce after just two years. Despite the pain of her past, Manisha seemed to find solace in her journey of self-discovery and growth.