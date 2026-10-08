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Official Exchange Rates Of Azerbaijani Manat On October 8


2026-10-08 01:32:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates of the Azerbaijani manat against foreign currencies for October 8.

According to the CBA, the official exchange rate of the US dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The euro exchange rate stood at 1.9048 manat, while one Turkish lira was 0.0345 manat and 100 Russian rubles were 1.9883 manat.

Code Rate
USD 1.7000
EUR 1.9048
AUD 1.1824
BYN 0.5638
AED 0.4628
KRW 0.1270
CZK 0.0780
CNY 0.2536
DKK 0.2548
GEL 0.6547
HKD 0.2166
INR 0.0176
GBP 2.2455
SEK 0.1701
CHF 2.0409
ILS 0.5546
CAD 1.1919
KWD 5.4759
KZT 0.3800
QAR 0.4664
KGS 0.0194
HUF 0.5205
MDL 0.0954
NOK 0.1776
UZS 0.0144
PKR 0.6114
PLN 0.4351
RON 0.3558
RUB 1.9883
RSD 0.0162
SGD 1.3278
SAR 0.4528
XDR 2.2987
TRY 0.0345
TMT 0.4857
UAH 0.0379
JPY 1.0743
NZD 0.9526

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Trend News Agency

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