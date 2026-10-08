403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Official Exchange Rates Of Azerbaijani Manat On October 8
|Code
|Rate
|USD
|1.7000
|EUR
|1.9048
|AUD
|1.1824
|BYN
|0.5638
|AED
|0.4628
|KRW
|0.1270
|CZK
|0.0780
|CNY
|0.2536
|DKK
|0.2548
|GEL
|0.6547
|HKD
|0.2166
|INR
|0.0176
|GBP
|2.2455
|SEK
|0.1701
|CHF
|2.0409
|ILS
|0.5546
|CAD
|1.1919
|KWD
|5.4759
|KZT
|0.3800
|QAR
|0.4664
|KGS
|0.0194
|HUF
|0.5205
|MDL
|0.0954
|NOK
|0.1776
|UZS
|0.0144
|PKR
|0.6114
|PLN
|0.4351
|RON
|0.3558
|RUB
|1.9883
|RSD
|0.0162
|SGD
|1.3278
|SAR
|0.4528
|XDR
|2.2987
|TRY
|0.0345
|TMT
|0.4857
|UAH
|0.0379
|JPY
|1.0743
|NZD
|0.9526
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment