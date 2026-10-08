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President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Turkmenistan For Working Visit
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkmenistan for a working visit on October 8, Trend 's special correspondent reports.
A guard of honor was lined up at the International Airport of the city of Turkmenbashi in honor of the head of state.
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