Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 8

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 8. According to the CBI's announced rates, 34 currencies rose while 11 fell compared to October 7. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,778,728 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,990,046 rials. On October 7, the euro was priced at 1,997,189 rials.

Currency Rial on October 8 Rial on October 7 1 US dollar USD 1,778,728 1,773,407 1 British pound GBP 2,350,300 2,354,532 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,133,372 2,134,940 1 Swedish króna SEK 177,599 177,632 1 Norwegian krone NOK 185,689 185,506 1 Danish krone DKK 266,239 267,165 1 Indian rupee INR 18,385 18,401 1 UAE Dirham AED 484,337 482,888 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,730,598 5,730,406 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 642,314 641,129 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,124,989 1,121,442 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 226,641 225,975 1 Omani rial OMR 4,623,457 4,601,102 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,247,787 1,247,075 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 995,620 997,520 1 South African rand ZAR 106,913 107,347 1 Turkish lira TRY 36,155 36,061 1 Russian ruble RUB 20,808 20,690 1 Qatari riyal QAR 488,662 487,200 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 135,725 135,575 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,580 14,536 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,238,305 1,238,404 1 Saudi riyal SAR 474,327 472,909 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,730,660 4,716,508 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,389,781 1,388,311 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,444,069 1,444,313 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 53,760 53,711 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 847 845 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,148,526 1,149,722 1 Libyan dinar LYD 276,882 276,236 1 Chinese yuan CNY 265,297 264,506 100 Thai baht THB 5,284,140 5,276,456 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 435,211 434,033 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,328,071 1,325,328 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,508,784 2,501,279 1 euro EUR 1,990,046 1,997,189 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 397,229 393,648 1 Georgian lari GEL 686,018 683,422 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 99,416 99,307 1 Afghan afghani AFN 27,589 27,434 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 580,411 577,563 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,046,311 1,043,215 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,835,519 2,826,081 1 Tajik somoni TJS 192,666 192,604 1 Turkmen manat TMT 508,220 505,797 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,038 2,038

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,990,046 rials and $1 costs 1,778,728 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,63-2,66 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,95-2,98 million rials.