Impelsys Partners With Holistic AI To Make Governed AI A Reality For Publishers

The partnership brings AI governance into mon'k, giving publishers the confidence to scale AI with greater visibility, control and accountability.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Impelsys today announced a strategic partnership with Holistic AI, a provider of enterprise AI governance solutions. The partnership integrates Holistic AI's governance platform into mon'k Fabric, Impelsys' AI-enabled framework for publishing, extending structured governance across every AI system, model and application the framework operates.Publishing organizations are moving AI from individual tools into the heart of their business, across content development, editorial decisions, rights management, digital delivery and commercial operations. The more central AI becomes, the more publishers need assurance that it is operating as intended: that content quality is protected, that intellectual property is handled correctly, that human accountability is clear, and that the organization can demonstrate oversight when it matters. That assurance is what this partnership delivers.For publishers, this means every AI decision behind their content operations is now traceable, every risk assessed and every control evidenced. Publishers no longer have to choose between the productivity that AI brings and the accountability their business requires. KAI does the work. Holistic AI governs it. That combination is new to the publishing industry.For organizations navigating emerging AI regulation and standards, including the EU AI Act, the NIST AI Risk Management Framework and ISO/IEC 42001, Holistic AI's platform provides continuously maintained, audit-ready evidence that supports compliance, rather than evidence assembled under pressure at review time."Publishers are under increasing pressure to adopt AI responsibly, from their authors, their clients and from regulators," says Sameer Shariff, Founder and CEO of Impelsys. "This partnership means publishers using KAI get the productivity of an intelligent publishing operation with the governance controls to back it up. Every decision is traceable, every risk is assessed, and human accountability is built in from the outset."“AI only scales when it can be trusted. Holistic AI is the enterprise AI governance platform organizations rely on to see, control and evidence their AI, and partnering with Impelsys brings the same standard to publishing," says Adriano Koshiyama, Co-founder and CEO of Holistic AI.mon'k Fabric: Full-stack AI for publishingmon'k Fabric is Impelsys' AI-enabled framework for publishing. It brings together publishing applications, specialist agents, foundation models and publishing-specific language models within a single governed architecture, covering content development, editorial production, digital delivery, AI-ready content, licensing and commercialization. KAI operates as the intelligence and orchestration layer, coordinating agents and carrying context across the content lifecycle. The Holistic AI integration extends governance across KAI, every application in the framework and the models and infrastructure underneath.Impelsys will present mon'k Fabric at Frankfurt Book Fair 2026, October 7–11, in Hall 4.1, Booth G36.About Holistic AIFounded in 2020, Holistic AI provides an enterprise AI governance platform that helps organizations discover, assess, monitor and govern AI systems, including models, applications and agents. Its platform supports AI inventory, risk management, testing, policies and controls, continuous monitoring and compliance evidence. For more information, visit holisticai.About ImpelsysImpelsys is a global technology company helping organizations in the publishing, education and healthcare industries adopt AI and build digital, data-driven operations. Headquartered in New York, the company delivers AI platforms, publishing technology and managed services to leading publishers and content organizations worldwide.

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Impelsys Partners with Holistic AI to Make Governed AI a Reality for Publishers News Provided By Impelsys Inc. October 08, 2026, 05:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Technology



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