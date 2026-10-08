Bold, Arrow-Sharp Voice Fallen Silent: Maha Leaders Express Grief Over Nana Patekar's Demise

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Ruling and opposition party leaders on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, saying his passing was a major loss of a titan of acting and also of Maharashtra's pride.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Frankness and fearlessness - these traits defined his personality. But ever since I became Chief Minister, I've always seen the tender human within him. When we took up the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, Nana himself stepped forward to support it. Along with Makarand Anaspure, he joined hands to establish the *Naam Foundation* and personally went into the villages to work. Whether it was aiding farmers or extending a helping hand during times of drought, Nana always led from the front. Even this year, as we face the drought, Nana would never have lagged behind - but he left us so suddenly. I offer my heartfelt tribute to him. We share in the sorrow of his family and fans."

He further stated, "Nana was as grand on screen as he was in spirit. He gifted an entire era to Marathi and Hindi cinema. From that, it was primarily his image as a patriot that resonated deeply with audiences. From 'Krantiveer' to 'Natsamrat', the powerful and masterful tapestry of acting he wove in his journey has no equal. Thus, his departure as an actor is a profound loss."

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Maharashtra and the nation have lost a sensitive, powerful actor and, in the truest sense, a 'Nat Samrat'. Maharashtra's pride and the Marathi man's honour have been lost today. "Maharashtra's bold, arrow-sharp voice has fallen silent. I have lost a true, big-hearted friend. This loss can never be compensated. An actor like him is born only once in a century. His final dream was to start a school for children in Kashmir, and I consider it my duty to provide all possible help to fulfil that. That alone will be the true tribute to Nana Patekar," he added.

He noted, "Without any godfather, solely on the strength of his talent, he carved out a distinct brand for himself in the Hindi film industry. Bollywood bowed to his name, and in that stature, he proudly upheld the pride and spirit of the Marathi man. Nana was not just a great artist; he was Maharashtra's pride. His work through the 'Naam Foundation' to wipe away the tears of drought-stricken farmers is worthy of being inscribed in letters of gold."

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, in her message, said, "Nana, a beautiful confluence of authentic expression in acting and sensitive social awareness, immortalised countless characters through his powerful performances, from the stage to the silver screen. Through masterpieces like 'Natsamrat', 'Krantiveer', and 'Parinda', he left an indelible mark with his acting. Nana Patekar shared an extremely intimate and affectionate bond with Ajit Dada. Thus, the void left by his passing is especially heartbreaking for me and our family as well. Alongside his art, the work he did for society's underprivileged sections and farmer brethren, while upholding social responsibility, will forever remain inspiring."

She said the acting world has lost a sensitive soul, a powerful voice, and an authentic artist.

The NCP(SP) chief, Sharad Pawar, said that with the passing of Nana Patekar, an extraordinary, sensitive, and impactful era in Indian cinema has come to an end today. Through his powerful acting, unique dialogue delivery, and remarkable natural ease in every role, he left an indelible mark, forever, on the hearts of audiences.

"While successful as an artist, his deep commitment to social issues and his active social service through the Naam Foundation was an equally inspiring aspect of his personality. With his demise, the Indian artistic world has lost a sensitive and talented artist, while society has lost a dynamic personality who upheld social responsibility. The indelible imprint of his acting, his thoughts, and his social work will forever remain in memory," he added.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said, "The news of the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar is extremely heartbreaking. As a sensitive personality marked by outstanding acting, social awareness, and a touch of humanity, Nana Patekar will forever remain in our memories. His passing has caused a great loss to the fields of art and society."

Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said, "Losing Nana, who is at times outspoken, loving, stern, and big-hearted, is undoubtedly a loss for his film fans; but it is also a great blow to the countless people like me who adore his simplicity. Today, as Marathwada and Maharashtra languish under the shadow of drought, the absence of a sensitive soul like Nana will forever be felt. This untimely exit is utterly heartbreaking!"

Maharashtra Minister of Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar noted that with Nana Patekar's demise, the Indian cinema has lost a sensitive, resolute, talented, and authentic artist. "He was the recipient of numerous awards in the film industry, including the Late Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award 2013, presented by the Government of Maharashtra. Emerging from a middle-class working Marathi family, Nana Patekar left an indelible mark on acting through immense hard work and his distinctive style. Today, we have lost a genuine, spirited, festival-loving Maharashtrian man from our mill town," he said.

He announced that while considering the unparalleled contribution of actor Nana Patekar to Marathi plays as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema, the state government has decided to conduct his last rites "with full state honours".