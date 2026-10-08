Irreparable Loss To Art World: CM Mohan Yadav Condoles Nana Patekar's Death

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 8 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday condoled the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, describing his demise as an“irreparable loss” to the world of art.

Expressing grief over the death of the acclaimed cinema and theatre artist, Chief Minister Yadav said Patekar had earned a special place in the hearts of countless people through his multifaceted personality and outstanding contribution to the field of art.

In a condolences message on social media, CM Yadav prayed to Baba Mahakal to grant the departed soul a place at his divine feet and give strength to the bereaved family members and admirers to bear the loss.

Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, also expressed grief over the demise of the veteran actor.

In a social media post, Umang Singhar said Patekar had carved out a distinct identity in the world of cinema through his powerful performances and memorable characters. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the actor's family members and admirers to bear the loss.

Nata Patekar (75) was among the most recognisable actors of Hindi and Marathi cinema, with a career spanning several decades.

He began his journey in theatre before establishing himself in films through his intense performances and distinctive acting style.

He featured in several acclaimed films, including 'Parinda', 'Prahaar', 'Krantiveer', 'Tirangaa', 'Khamoshi: The Musical', 'Ab Tak Chhappan' and 'Welcome'. He was honoured with three National Film Awards and received the Padma Shri in 2013.

Patekar also had a connection with Madhya Pradesh through his film career, with parts of some of his films being shot in the state.

His 1990 film 'Thodasa Roomani Ho Jaayen', directed by Amol Palekar, was shot in Pachmarhi.

The actor also shot for the 2000 film 'Tarkieb', which featured Tabu and Shilpa Shetty, in Bhopal and Pachmarhi. His association with these Madhya Pradesh locations remains a part of the state's cinematic connection with the veteran actor.