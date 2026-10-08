'Left Indelible Mark On Hearts Of Audiences': BJP Condoles Nana Patekar's Demise

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, describing his death as an irreparable loss to the world of art.

Nana Patekar, one of Indian cinema's most celebrated performers, passed away at the age of 75 in Goa.

An official confirmation from Manipal Hospital, Goa, stated that the actor was found unconscious at his Dona Paula -- Goa residence -- and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said,“The passing of the great Indian cinema actor Nana Patekar ji is an irreparable loss to the world of art. Over five decades, with his natural acting and powerful dialogue delivery, he left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences.”

He said Patekar brought every character to life, whether in serious social dramas or comedy and satire. Shah also recalled his social work through the Naam Foundation, including efforts to support drought-hit farmer families, and his visits to the border to boost the morale of soldiers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Patekar's passing was an“irreparable loss” to Indian cinema and praised his extraordinary versatility and intensity.

“He could make audiences laugh with impeccable comic timing, yet in films like Ankush, Prahaar and Krantiveer, he brought a rawness and gravitas that made every character unforgettable,” Singh said.

Calling Patekar“an institution in himself”, Singh said his contribution to Indian cinema would continue to inspire generations.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a post on X in Marathi, described Patekar's demise as a massive shock and recalled him as a close friend. He said Patekar had made a lasting contribution to Marathi and Hindi cinema, with his portrayals in films such as Krantiveer and Natsamrat leaving a deep impact on audiences.

Fadnavis also recalled Patekar's social work through the NAAM Foundation, saying he had personally visited villages and worked to support farmers and people affected by drought.

BJP leader Smriti Irani also paid an emotional tribute, recalling Patekar as“Dada”, the name by which she addressed him.

“Dada. That's what I called him, while the world knew him as Nana Patekar,” Irani said, recalling his calls, warmth and simplicity.

She remembered moments spent with him, including an occasion when he cooked for her, and said their last conversation remained etched in her memory.

“Our last conversation still echoes in my ears. 'Aa re Pune, kadhi yeshil?' Come to Pune, when will you visit? I said, 'Soon.' Guess it was not soon enough. See you on the other side, Dada,” she said.