Indigo Flight Goes Viral: Passengers Stand, Share Food In Aisle Despite Crew's Repeated Warnings

Despite many instructions from the cabin crew to sit down, passengers on an IndiGo aircraft took to the aisle to socialise, sharing food across rows and speaking with family members. People on social media compared the plane to a "local train" in a video that quickly gained traction after the incident.

While flying from Krabi, Thailand, to New Delhi, India, Instagram user Neeraj Priyanka Choudhary filmed a video and published it. Multiple people were seen standing in the aisle, transferring between seats, and distributing food to family members in the film.

People in the front rows of the plane were spotted getting up, slouching, and attempting to strike up conversations with others in the back. It appeared as though two members of the cabin crew were attempting to defuse the situation by circling the passengers. At one point, the video caught a raucous argument, and Neeraj's wife clarified that the passengers were passing around food.

“Chaotic scenes on my flight. A group in rows 1–5 kept shouting, passing food around and ignoring repeated instructions from the cabin crew, disturbing everyone around them. Basic civic sense and respect for fellow passengers matter,” Neeraj wrote in the caption.

One commenter on the video wanted to know whether he had protested to the airline or if the flight attendants had stopped the food from being served on board.

In response to the remark, Neeraj stated that he had attempted to communicate with the staff, but that the passengers denied his claims. He made it clear that he wasn't against passengers eating on board, but he was against their disobeying safety protocols and making too much noise.

“Enjoy the food, no issue, but ignoring instructions and laughing loudly is bad,” he wrote.

Neeraj further said the seatbelt sign had been switched on because of turbulence when the passengers continued standing and moving around the cabin. He recalled a member of the cabin crew telling him,“Sir and Maam, please sit down. The safety belt sign is on due to turbulence, but they were ignoring them like they were no one.”

He said that he was informed, "Sir ye log sun he nahi rahe" (Sir, these folks are not listening) by a member of the cabin crew.

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Additional criticism of the video was expressed in the comments section, where several viewers suggested that travellers who consistently annoy others or disregard safety advice need to be put on a no-fly list. Some made light of the cabin's transformation into a "local train."

IndiGo has not yet responded to the passenger's accusations or the video.