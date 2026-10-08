Intercontinental Phuket Resort Brings Mindfulness, Nature And Wellbeing To Every Stay

Phuket welcomes the Global Wellness Summit 2026, InterContinental Phuket Resort celebrates holistic wellbeing through Thai heritage, nature, and mindful living

- Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort, THAILAND, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phuket, Thailand, September 2026: This November, Phuket will welcome the 20th-anniversary Global Wellness Summit (GWS), taking place in Phuket from 10–13 November 2026 under the theme“The Science, Art and Soul of Wellness.” Bringing together leading voices from wellness, healthcare, hospitality, academia, investment and policy, the milestone Summit places Phuket at the heart of the global conversation on wellbeing and highlights the growing significance of Asia in shaping the future of the wellness industry.At InterContinental Phuket Resort, wellbeing has long been part of the guest experience. Rooted in Thai heritage and a deep connection with nature, the resort takes a holistic approach to wellbeing that extends beyond traditional spa treatments. From mindfulness and restorative treatments to nourishing cuisine, nature-inspired accommodation and daily wellness activities, each experience offers guests an opportunity to slow down, restore and reconnect.“Wellness is no longer something guests seek only during a holiday; it is increasingly shaping how people choose to live, travel and spend their time,” said Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort.“As this shift continues, Phuket has a natural opportunity to be part of that conversation. For us, it means creating a stay where wellbeing feels instinctive shaped by our Thai heritage, our natural surroundings and experiences that allow guests to slow down and reconnect.”At the heart of this philosophy is Sati Spa, named after the Thai concept of“สติ” (Sati)-mindfulness, or the practice of being aware and fully present in the moment. As Sati Spa describes it,“Sati is to be mindful, to be in the moment.” Three principles – Concentration, Meditation and Tranquility – shape an experience intended to bring calm to the mind, vitality to the body and a greater sense of balance.Sati Spa is located within the resort's Sawan Pavilion, meaning“heaven”, an architectural space inspired by Thai cosmology and the serenity of traditional Thai temple design. Nature is an equally important part of the setting. Rising immediately behind the spa is Kamala's lush mountainside, its dense tropical greenery forming a quiet natural backdrop to the pavilion. Together, the mountain, surrounding landscape and architecture create a sense of being gently removed from the pace of everyday life. Within this setting, Sati Spa becomes more than a place to relax; it is a space to turn one's attention inward and reconnect with both body and mind.The philosophy of Sati carries through the spa's signature experiences, including the Sati Mindfulness Massage, where therapeutic touch is paired with mindful awareness. Thai heritage appears in smaller details too, including the Sati Kid Pillow, inspired by the traditional Thai khid textile pillow and incorporated into the treatment experience.For those drawn to a deeper sense of restoration, Sati Spa's Wellness Journeys: New You Mindfulness, Well-Active and Well-Sleep allow more time to pause and reconnect, each following its own path towards a more balanced state of being. Perhaps nowhere is this more relevant than in the pursuit of restful sleep. As the pace of modern life makes true rest ever more precious, the Well-Sleep Journey is devoted entirely to the art of slowing down. Over two hours and 45 minutes, the experience moves gently from yoga and herbal steam into a 90-minute Sati Mindfulness Massage, where Thai yoga massage, meditation, crystal sound therapy and deep inhalation gradually prepare both body and mind for rest. A light, healthy dinner and juice bring the journey to an unhurried close. It is a gentle reminder that wellbeing need not always be about doing more. Sometimes, it begins simply with allowing ourselves to rest and to sleep well.Beyond the spa, nature plays an important role in the resort's wider approach to wellbeing. Surrounded by lush hills on one side and the Andaman Sea on the other, the resort's architecture and landscape are thoughtfully integrated with their surroundings. Natural light, sea breezes, tropical greenery and expansive views become part of the experience of rest and renewal.This connection continues into the accommodation. Mountain-facing rooms overlook Kamala's lush hillside, while ocean-facing rooms open towards the Andaman Sea. Lagoon and Private Pool Villas offer greater privacy amid tropical surroundings. Across each setting, nature is not simply a view, but an integral part of the stay.Movement offers another way to reconnect. A changing programme of yoga, meditation, Tai Chi, stretching and walking meditation encourages guests to move, breathe and cultivate moments of stillness, with selected sessions taking place at sunrise beside Kamala Beach.Nourishment follows the same philosophy of balance and choice. At Pinto, the resort's all-day dining restaurant, freshly prepared juices sit alongside a selection of plant-based and vegetarian dishes. Daily juice offerings such as Cucumber Detox, Orange Power and Naturally Sweet provide refreshing choices, while dishes including Green Me Up, Shio Koji BBQ Cabbage, Sweet Potato & Coco Butter, Charred Zucchini and Charred Local Leeks showcase plant-forward ingredients through thoughtful culinary techniques and distinctive flavours.The connection between wellbeing and food also reaches beyond the kitchen. Many vegetables served across the resort's restaurants come from local partner farms in Phuket and Phang Nga. The resort provides these farmers with organic compost produced from its own food waste and purchases seasonal produce back for use in its kitchens - a circular farm-to-table approach that supports local communities, reduces food waste and creates a closer relationship between the food on the plate and the land from which it comes.The resort's approach has also received recognition beyond Phuket. In 2025, Sati Spa was named Best Holistic Healing Spa in Asia at the Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards, recognizing its commitment to holistic healing, conscious wellness and mindful rejuvenation. In 2026, Sati Spa received the Longevity Mind & Spiritual Award at the Phuket Health Expo Awards 2026, recognizing the resort's commitment to holistic wellness, mindful hospitality and exceptional guest experiences.As Phuket prepares to welcome the global wellness community for the Global Wellness Summit 2026, InterContinental Phuket Resort continues to offer a distinctly Thai perspective on wellbeing - one rooted in Sati, the practice of being present in the moment.Here, wellbeing is not simply an experience to be scheduled, but a way of travelling more mindfully through moments of stillness, connection with nature and a renewed awareness of the presentConnect with Sati Spa at InterContinental Phuket Resort via:Facebook & Instagram: @intercontinentalOfficial Website:Spa enquiries:...ENDSNotes to Editors:Link to download images:Media Contact:Miss Nampetch Tipaxsorn, Director of Marketing CommunicationsInterContinental Phuket Resort...Tel: +66 (0) 76 629 999About InterContinentalPhuket ResortInspired by Traibhumikatha, the ancient Thai epic that harmonises the three realms of underwater, human, and heaven, InterContinentalPhuket Resort is a luxury beachfront hideaway set along the pristine shores of Kamala Beach. The resort features 221 elegantly appointed rooms, suites, and villas overlooking the Andaman Sea, seamlessly blending rich cultural storytelling with contemporary luxury.The resort is home to eight distinctive restaurants and bars, offering a diverse culinary journey from sustainable Thai cuisine at Jaras and fermentation-led gastronomy at hom, to international cuisine at Pinto, Japanese flavours inspired by Osaka's culinary masters at Tengoku, Champagne beachfront dining and open-fire dining at 333 At The Beach, sunset cocktails at Pine Beach Bar, artisan pastries, freshly baked creations and refined afternoon tea at Devas' Lounge, and innovative zero-waste mixology inspired by local botanicals at Sipping Tiger.Resort facilities include the exclusive Club InterContinentalLounge, Sati Spa & Wellness, five swimming pools with breathtaking views, a fully equipped Fitness Centre, tennis court, and Planet Trekkers Kids Club for multi-generational recreation. Guests may also explore the beauty of Phuket's coastline aboard the resort's 78 feet yacht, WJ Lip, curated for bespoke sea excursions and unforgettable island experiences. Located on the secluded stretch of Kamala Beach, the resort is approximately 45 minutes from Phuket International Airport.Visit us online for more about InterContinental Phuket Resort and follow us on Linkedin, Facebook, Instragram, and XAbout IHG Hotels & ResortsIHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 145 million members, IHG has more than 6,600 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel IndigoPremium: voco hotels, Ruby, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN HotelsEssentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotelsSuites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood SuitesExclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront ResortsInterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 385,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

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InterContinental Phuket Resort Brings Mindfulness, Nature and Wellbeing to Every Stay News Provided By InterContinental Hotels Group October 08, 2026, 05:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional...



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