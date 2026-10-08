FAST-RISING PRODUCER/DJ WHO.IS.VITOR ANNOUNCES LATEST SINGLE 'WHERE I WANNA BE NOW' AMID EAST COAST HOUSE & UKG SURGE

Brighton Music Hall, 2025. Picture by Stu Horne

Rising East Coast house and UKG producer IS drops his captivating new single "Where I Wanna Be Now"

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Musician, producer, and DJ Vitor Oliveira-performing under the moniker IS-has officially released his latest single, "Where I Wanna Be Now". The track marks a pivotal milestone for the rising producer, blending distinct pop sensibilities with vibrant electronic arrangements.Oliveira's rise within the North American electronic music scene follows a versatile, multi-genre career. Beginning as a drummer at age 14 in Fortaleza, Brazil, Oliveira gained early acclaim in the regional indie-rock and tropicalia circuits. Prior to relocating to the United States to study at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, he recorded the EP Pressa e Espaço with his band Miopia Não Tem Cura. Distributed by Tratore, the release garnered widespread acclaim across northeastern Brazil and earned high-profile endorsements from major artists, including Fresno's Lucas Silveira.While in Boston, Oliveira joined the alt-rock group Little Fuss (later rebranded as Don't Tell Iris). The group experienced rapid growth, performing regularly across Boston and New York City while Oliveira completed his degree. Weeks after graduating, the band performed at New England's largest music festival, Boston Calling, sharing a bill with major international acts including Foo Fighters, Paramore, Alanis Morissette, and Queens of the Stone Age. The band went on to sell out headline dates in Boston, tour the East Coast, perform at Canada's NXNE festival, and play iconic venues such as Mercury Lounge, Baby's All Right, and Brighton Music Hall.Drawing on early influences from Berlin's electronic music scene and his experience DJing throughout college, Oliveira launched his IS project as a dedicated electronic outlet. Now a rising figure on the East Coast electronic circuit, his transition into house and UKG highlights his dynamic evolution as an international artist and songwriter."Where I Wanna Be Now" is available across all major streaming platforms.About IS: IS (Vitor Oliveira) is a Boston-based producer, DJ, and songwriter specializing in house and UK garage music. Known for incorporating pop sensibilities and rich musicality into his electronic productions, Oliveira continues to establish himself across the East Coast music landscape.Stream "Where I Wanna Be Now" on Spotify.Instagram link.

A. Coelho

VTR ENT LLC

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FAST-RISING PRODUCER/DJ IS ANNOUNCES LATEST SINGLE 'WHERE I WANNA BE NOW' AMID EAST COAST HOUSE & UKG SURGE News Provided By VTR ENT LLC October 08, 2026, 05:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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