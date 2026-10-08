Civilians In Yemen Continue To Flee Homes Amid Insecurity: UN

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Oct 8 (IANS) Civilians in Yemen continue to flee their homes amid the ongoing conflict, as the humanitarian crisis worsens by the day, UN humanitarians said.

Since August 1, more than 184,000 people have been displaced nationwide, including over 21,000 people in the past week alone, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Wednesday (local time), citing the International Organization for Migration.

According to OCHA, the United Nations and its humanitarian partners have reached more than 126,000 people with life-saving assistance. Nevertheless, it warned that needs continue to outpace the resources available.

The World Health Organization warned of major funding shortfalls as rising displacement, disease outbreaks and conflict put more pressure on an already fragile health system, OCHA said. "Cholera cases have tripled in recent weeks -- including in displacement camps -- while measles, dengue and malaria continue to spread."

Key roads connecting Taiz governorate with major surrounding cities, including Hodeidah, Aden and Sanaa, remain blocked, the office said, adding that the closure severely restricts the movement of civilians and commercial supplies, as well as humanitarian access.

Shortages of essential commodities and medical supplies are being reported, with sharp increases in food and fuel prices, and growing concerns over the availability of flour, cooking gas and medicines, OCHA said.

The office said it was alarmed by reports of civilian casualties, damage to civilian property and heightened risks from explosive hazards, which are further constraining humanitarian access and the safe movement of civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

"OCHA continues to assess the humanitarian impact and calls on all parties to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarians' efforts to safely and swiftly reach them with the support they need," it said.