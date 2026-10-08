Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon Mourn Nana Patekar's Death, Call It An 'Irreplaceable Loss' For Indian Cinema

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Punjabi actors Gippy Grewal and Binnu Dhillon mourned the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar.

They remembered his powerful screen presence and lasting contribution to Indian cinema. Gippy took to Instagram to express his grief, describing Nana Patekar as an“extraordinary performer” whose work, voice and presence had left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Sharing a photo featuring Nana Patekar, the 'Mel Karade Rabba' actor wrote,“Heartbreaking to hear about the loss of such a remarkable artist. Nana Patekar ji has always been an extraordinary performer whose work, voice and presence have left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. My deepest condolences. #nanapatekar #rip.”

Binnu Dhillon also paid tribute to the veteran actor, recalling how his performances had earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences.

“Some artists don't just play roles on the screen; they create a place in hearts forever with their art. The departure of Nana Patekar ji is an irreplaceable loss for Indian cinema. His powerful acting, simplicity, and memorable character will always live in our hearts,” Dhillon said.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on October 8, reportedly following a major cardiac arrest at his Dona Paula residence in Goa. According to reports, he was found unresponsive in the early hours of Thursday and was taken to Manipal Hospital, where medical professionals performed CPR in an attempt to save him. Despite their efforts, he could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

The news of his passing prompted an outpouring of grief from the film fraternity. Filmmakers and actors, including Ram Gopal Varma, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Manoj Joshi, remembered the celebrated artiste and his significant impact on Indian cinema.

Among Nana Patekar's most memorable films are“Parinda,”“Angaar,”“Krantiveer,”“Khamoshi: The Musical,”“Shakti: The Power,”“Ab Tak Chhappan," and“Welcome.”

Beyond acting, Nana Patekar also ventured into direction and storytelling from behind the camera. He made his directorial debut in 1991 with“Prahaar: The Final Attack,” a military drama that followed the life of a highly disciplined Indian Army commando. His contribution to the world of arts and cinema was recognized in 2013 when he was conferred the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours and the country's fourth-highest civilian award.