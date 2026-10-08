India Expanded Broadband Base From 60 Million To 1 Billion In A Decade: Scindia

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said India has expanded its broadband subscriber base from around 60 million to 1 billion in the last decade, describing the growth as a major transformation of the country's digital landscape.

Addressing the 10th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 here, Scindia said India now offers among the world's cheapest mobile data, with the cost of 1 GB standing at around Rs 8.

"Every drop in cost, every increase in usage, has expanded that canvas in which every single Indian can connect, can create, and can innovate," Scindia said.

The minister further noted that the nation's ambition is to move from being a technology standards taker to becoming a standards setter.“We were behind in 4G, with the world in 5G and we will lead in 6G,” he said.

He said India had achieved in a decade what, according to him, could have taken other nations much longer to accomplish.

"PM Modi gave us a vision in 2014 that India would be connected and would lead in design in the future," Scindia said.

Scindia also described October 7 as a significant day in India's history, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 25 years as a head of government.

"October 7th will remain a significant day in the history of our nation. It is a privilege for us citizens that yesterday (October 7th) marked the completion of 25 years of service as Head of Government by PM Modi," he said.

Guided by the philosophy that "Work is worship", Modi had traversed the 25-year journey by performing his duties selflessly, Scindia said.

He said Modi had, in 2014, presented a vision of an India that would be connected, defined by design and positioned to lead.

"What India's telecom and digital fraternity has achieved under the Prime Minister's leadership over this single decade is something that might have taken many other nations centuries to accomplish," Scindia said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the inauguration of the 10th edition of India Mobile Congress 2026. On his arrival, he was felicitated by the Communications Minister ahead of the inaugural programme.

The 10th edition of IMC is being held from October 7-10 at Yashobhoomi and is organised by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India.