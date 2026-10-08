Amit Shah Mourns Nana Patekar's Death, Calls It An 'Irreparable Loss'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, describing his passing as an“irreparable loss” to the world of art and recalling his contribution to Indian cinema over five decades.

In a post on X, Shah said Patekar left an indelible mark on audiences through his natural acting and powerful dialogue delivery, bringing a range of characters to life, including those dealing with serious social issues as well as humour and satire.“Over five decades, with his natural acting and powerful dialogue delivery, he left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences. Whether it was serious social issues or humour-satire, he brought to life every character he portrayed,” he wrote.

Amit Shah Recalls Patekar's Social Work and Simplicity

Shah also recalled Patekar's social work through the 'Naam Foundation' and his efforts to support drought-affected farmer families. He said the actor also visited the border to boost the morale of soldiers.“Through the 'Naam Foundation', serving drought-stricken farmer families, or going to the border to boost the morale of soldiers, even after reaching the pinnacle of fame, he remained connected to his roots,” Shah further wrote.

Shah said Patekar's simplicity and straightforwardness had left a deep impression on him whenever they met.“Whenever I met him, his simplicity and straightforwardness always left a deep impression. May God grant strength to the grieving family and fans to bear this sorrow, and may the departed soul find a place at His divine feet. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” Shah wrote.

'Tremendous Loss for Maharashtra and India': Rohit Pawar

NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar said Patekar's passing was a tremendous loss for Maharashtra and India, recalling his contribution to the social sector and the film industry. Speaking to ANI, Pawar said,“I had spoken to him just a few days ago about the ongoing student movement; I suggested that if he could spare some time to visit, it would certainly provide support to the students. He acknowledged the importance of the movement and said that since he was currently out of town, he would definitely come over the next three or four days. However, upon waking up this morning and hearing the news of his passing, I was deeply shocked and saddened by this immense loss.”

PM Modi Hails Patekar's 'Intensity and Individuality'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Patekar's death, describing him as an actor who possessed“intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence” and whose work would be remembered for generations. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said Patekar brought versatility and creativity to every role and was also admired for his frank and forthright views.“Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said Patekar's contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense.“Shri Nana Patekar's contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” he said.

A Look at Nana Patekar's Illustrious Career

Nana Patekar was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film 'Gaman' and went on to earn praise for his performances in films including 'Parinda', 'Prahar', 'Angaar', 'Krantiveer', 'Tiranga', 'Khamoshi' and 'Ab Tak Chhappan'.

In recent years, Patekar continued to work in films. He was part of 'Housefull 5', which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others. Patekar, 75, also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo', starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He also had a cameo in 'Subedar', which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan. (ANI)

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