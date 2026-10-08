Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma Comforts Injured Constable Who Broke Down In Tears During Protest Duty
New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma comforted an injured and emotional Delhi Police constable following clashes during protests in the national capital on October 7, 2026. The constable had broken down in tears after sustaining injuries during tense crowd control duties.
The incident took place near Jantar Mantar and Kartavya Path, where protesters were reportedly using force against police personnel.
DCP Sachin Sharma comforted officer
Sachin Sharma stepped in after noticing the distressed officer. He embraced the constable, offered verbal reassurance, and helped him into a vehicle for medical treatment.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by NEWS9 (@news9live)
Viral video clips captured the interaction, drawing attention to the stress and emotional toll on personnel managing active demonstrations. Many observers and social media users praised the moment as a compassionate display of leadership and camaraderie within the force.
The incident has sparked conversations about the mental and physical strain faced by police officers during protests. No official statement has been issued regarding the clashes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment