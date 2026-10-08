MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Colibri Resource Corporation Provides Clarification Regarding Q2 Interim Filings

October 07, 2026 5:18 PM EDT | Source: Colibri Resource Corporation

Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) ("Colibri" or the "Company") wishes to provide clarification regarding its recent continuous disclosure filings posted on SEDAR+ on August 31, 2026. These filings included the Company's interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis and officer certifications (the "Q2 Filings").

On the morning of August 31, 2026, the Company filed the Q2 Filings. Later that day, the Company's CFO and CEO discovered that certain pages from the financial reports of another reporting issuer that the CFO acted for had inadvertently been included in the Q2 Filings. The Company promptly corrected the error and refiled the Q2 Filings (the "Amended Filings") that afternoon. An explanatory note was added to the Amended Filings to ensure that shareholders understood the nature of the error and could identify the appropriate set of materials.

The Company subsequently determined that the CEO and CFO certificates filed in connection with the Amended Filings were incorrect. The appropriate certificates have now been filed.

As a result of these filing errors, the Company's management has implemented enhanced review procedures for its continuous disclosure filings to prevent similar filing errors in the future and to strengthen the review and certification process for future filings.

About Colibri Resource Corporation

Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of prospective precious and base metal properties in Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Ian McGavney

President, CEO & Director

Colibri Resource Corporation

For further information:

Ian McGavney

President, CEO & Director

Tel: (506) 383-4274

Email: ...



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Colibri Resource Corporation