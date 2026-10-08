Professor in Global Security, Social Equity Research Centre, RMIT University

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Dr Charles T. Hunt is Director of the Pacific Initiative and Professor of Global Studies at RMIT University.

Based in RMIT's Social Equity Research Centre, Professor Hunt's multidisciplinary research in global/regional security, diplomacy, multilateral governance, and sustainable development, is situated at the intersection of political science, critical security, peacebuilding and development studies.

Professor Hunt is also Senior Fellow (non-resident) at the United Nations University Centre for Policy Research in New York/Geneva working closely with a range of countries on their security and development policy in conflict-affected societies.

With almost two decades of experience working with local, national and regional partners in the Pacific, including work on access to security and justice in the Solomon Islands and hybrid political orders in Vanuatu and Bougainville, Charles' work combines significant advances to knowledge with 'real-world' relevance and impact.

Charles' previous and on-going work for international organisations, government agencies, think tanks, civil society organisations, and academic institutions across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific has provided him with a global perspective on issues of peace, security and justice.

Professor Hunt has won a number of prestigious awards including an Australian Research Council DECRA Fellowship (2017-2021), Vice Chancellor's Senior Research Fellowship (2015-2017), the RMIT Award for Research Excellence Early Career Researcher (2017), RMIT Vice Chancellor's Award for Research Impact (2020), and has been listed by The Australian Research Magazine in Australia's top 250 researchers on multiple occasions (2021, 2022, 2023).

In addition to traditional academic publications, Charles regularly writes editorials and commentaries for widely-read outlets, including the Washington Post, The Conversation, Global Observatory (International Peace Institute, New York), Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Canberra Times, The Interpreter (Lowy Institute, Sydney), and Australian Outlook (Australian Institute for International Affairs, Canberra). His analysis and expertise have also featured on international and national television and radio stations including appearances on flagship programs on the BBC, ABC, and SBS.



–present Lecturer in International Security, University of Queensland –present Senior Research Fellow / Senior Lecturer in Global Studies, RMIT University



2012 University of Queensland, PhD 2005 University of Birmingham, UK, Masters in International Studies (International Peacekeeping)



2020 Responsibility to Protect: Consolidation & Contestation,

2018 Hybridity Revisited: Relational Approaches to Peacebuilding in Complex Sociopolitical Orders, Wallis, J., Kent, L., Forsyth, M., Dinnen, S. and Bose, S. eds. Hybridity on the Ground in Peacebuilding and Development: Critical Conversations (Canberra: ANU Press): 51-65

2018 Exploring Peace Formation: Security & Justice in Post-colonial States, Routledge

2018 The Unintended Consequences of the Use of Force by UN Peacekeepers, Nadin, P. ed. The Use of Force in UN Peacekeeping, Global Institutions Series (Abingdon: Routledge): 145-168

2018 Regionalism and Human Protection: Reflections from Southeast Asia and Africa, Brill

2017 Beyond the binaries: towards a relational approach to peacebuilding, Global change, peace & security

2017 'All necessary means to what ends? The unintended consequences of the 'robust turn' in UN peace operations, International Peacekeeping

2016 Emerging Powers and the Responsibility to Protect: Non-linear Norm Dynamics in Complex International Society, Cambridge Review of International Affairs

2016 Regionalism and Human Protection Norms: An Overview in Africa, Global Responsibility to Protect

2016 Avoiding Perplexity: Complexity-oriented Monitoring and Evaluation for Peace Operations, Brusset, E., de Coning, C., Hughes, B. eds. Complexity Thinking for Peacebuilding Practice and Evaluation (London: Palgrave): 79-109

2015 Twenty-first century UN peace operations, International Affairs

2014 The role of the African Standby Force in implementing Article 4(h), Dan Kuwali and Frans Viljoen (Ed.), Africa and the Responsibility to Protect: Article 4(h) of the African Union Constitutive Act (pp. 173-192) Abingdon, Oxon, UK: Routledge

2014 UN Peace Operations and International Policing: Negotiating Complexity, Assessing Impact and Learning to Learn, Routledge Studies in Peace and Conflict Resolution

2013 (with Bryn Hughes and Jodie Curth-Bibb) Forging new conventional wisdom beyond international policing: learning from complex, political realities, Martinus Nijhof Publishers

2011 Mainstreaming the Responsibility to Protect in Peace Operations, Civil Wars 2010 Making sense of peace and capacity-building operations: Rethinking policing and beyond, Edited by Bryn Hughes, Charles Hunt and Boris Kondoch Boston, United States: Brill



2017 International Policing and Civilian Protection Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: ARC DECRA

2016 Civilian Protection and the Use of Force Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: ARC Discovery Project 2013 Understanding and working with local sources of peace, security and justice in west Africa Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: Australian government, Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade



Defence Studies (160604)

International Relations (160607) Government And Politics Of Asia And The Pacific (160606)

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