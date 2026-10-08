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Russian KAB Strikes Again Target High School In Kushuhum, Zaporizhzhia Region

Russian KAB Strikes Again Target High School In Kushuhum, Zaporizhzhia Region


2026-10-08 01:06:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kushuhum community administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, the enemy launched guided aerial bombs on the 'Intellect' gymnasium in Kushuhum,” the statement reads.

Community officials added that the school sustained significant damage.

Read also: Russian drone strikes apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, injuring five, including five-year-old child

As reported by Ukrinform, a gymnasium in Kushuhum, Zaporizhzhia region, was hit by an airstrike on October 5. The strike damaged the roof, the cafeteria, and the boiler room. The shock wave blew away the temporary structures that had been used to cover windows that had been previously shattered.

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