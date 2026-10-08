Drone Strike Hits High-Rise Building In Kyiv, Injuring Four People, Including Two Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this.

“A Russian UAV struck a 12-story residential building at the 10th-floor level. The fire spread to the upper floors, and there was also partial structural damage,” the statement said.

It is reported that 22 people, including 8 children, were rescued.

Four injured people, including two children, were handed over to medical personnel.

“The fire, which covered an area of 100 square meters, has been extinguished. Information regarding the injured is being verified,” the State Emergency Service added.

As previously reported, a fire broke out in a 12-story residential building in the Desnianskyi district of the capital following an attack by a Russian drone.