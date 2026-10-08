Defense Forces In Sumy Region Receive New Shipment Of Interceptor Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, announced this on Facebook.

“The 8th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces received 60 drones. Another 10 went to fighters from the Sumy community's volunteer unit,” the post reads.

According to the head of the Regional State Administration, units already have drones of this type. They have proven effective in intercepting and destroying enemy UAVs-both strike and reconnaissance models.

In addition, an off-road vehicle was delivered to the 8th Airborne Corps' unmanned systems battalion for combat missions.

The total value of the transferred equipment is 3 million 850 thousand hryvnias.

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Hryhorov thanked everyone who supports the defenders and helps provide the units with what they need.

As reported by Ukrinform, KORD special forces in the Sumy region received the first batch of Sting interceptor drones.