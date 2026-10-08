Karak: Unknown Assailants Open Fire On Police, SHO, Gunman Martyred

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Karak: Station House Officer (SHO) of Banda Daud Shah police station, Daud Khan, and his gunman, Farhad, were martyred when armed men opened fire on police in New Karpa area, while a passerby was injured.

According to Karak District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Khan, police from Banda Daud Shah police station were on routine patrol when armed men opened fire on them late at night near New Karpa, close to the Kohat-Karak boundary.

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As a result of the firing, SHO Daud Khan and his gunman Farhad were martyred, while a passerby was also injured.

After receiving information about the incident, DPO Karak Imran Khan reached the scene along with a police contingent. Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the attackers. Further investigation into the incident is underway.