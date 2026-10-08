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JAPAN BUILD Tokyo 2026 To Host 35,000 Industry Professionals, Opens A Route Into Japan's Building Market
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RX Japan GK will hold the 11th edition of JAPAN BUILD Tokyo at Tokyo Big Sight from December 2–4, 2026, drawing an expected 35,000 visitors from across the building, construction, and real estate sectors. For companies deciding where to put their exhibition budget, the appeal is straightforward: a large, qualified audience in one place over three days.
The event draws a decision-maker-heavy audience: 51.2% of visitors hold manager-level positions or above, giving exhibitors direct access to the professionals who control procurement. The previous edition welcomed 33,618 visitors and 548 exhibitors with attendees including homebuilders, architectural firms, renovation companies, general contractors, developers, distributors, property owners, corporate users, government agencies, and commercial facilities.
Much of that reach comes from how the event is structured. JAPAN BUILD Tokyo features 11 specialized exhibitions, each focused on a specific corner of the market: the Building Material and Equipment Expo, Smart Home Expo, Housing DX Expo, Green Building Expo, Building Renovation Expo, Smart Building Expo, Building Maintenance Expo, Construction Site Innovation Expo, Digital Construction Expo, Real Estate Tech Expo, and Apartment Management Support Expo. Each exhibition draws visitors actively seeking products and technologies within that specific field, while the co-located format creates additional cross-sector exposure.
For overseas companies looking to gain a foothold in Japan, the event serves as an effective entry point. Japanese distributors and trading companies come to JAPAN BUILD specifically to source new products and partners. International exhibitors can also make use of business matching, the hosted buyer program, and interpreter services to get their first conversations moving.
Across the 11 shows, visitors can compare suppliers side by side, discover new products and technologies, and meet international exhibitors without leaving the venue. The concurrent conference program adds another reason to attend, with roughly 60 free sessions covering AI and DX utilization, smart buildings and homes, facility management and building maintenance, GX and carbon neutrality, and workforce reform. Together, the floor and the sessions give attendees a single place to find solutions relevant to live projects over three days.
"Thirty-five thousand visitors over three days is a serious audience for exhibitors," said Mr. Bunta Koyasu, Show Director of JAPAN BUILD Tokyo. "The structure of our 11 exhibitions means you're talking to people who came specifically for what you offer, but you're also in the same building as the broader industry. For companies looking to grow in Japan, that combination is hard to find elsewhere."
For visitors, the show offers an efficient way to compare suppliers, review new products and technologies, and hold direct conversations with exhibitors across multiple sectors in a single venue. Registration is free.
Companies interested in exhibiting can download the exhibiting guide and request booth availability here: Visitor registration is open here:
The event draws a decision-maker-heavy audience: 51.2% of visitors hold manager-level positions or above, giving exhibitors direct access to the professionals who control procurement. The previous edition welcomed 33,618 visitors and 548 exhibitors with attendees including homebuilders, architectural firms, renovation companies, general contractors, developers, distributors, property owners, corporate users, government agencies, and commercial facilities.
Much of that reach comes from how the event is structured. JAPAN BUILD Tokyo features 11 specialized exhibitions, each focused on a specific corner of the market: the Building Material and Equipment Expo, Smart Home Expo, Housing DX Expo, Green Building Expo, Building Renovation Expo, Smart Building Expo, Building Maintenance Expo, Construction Site Innovation Expo, Digital Construction Expo, Real Estate Tech Expo, and Apartment Management Support Expo. Each exhibition draws visitors actively seeking products and technologies within that specific field, while the co-located format creates additional cross-sector exposure.
For overseas companies looking to gain a foothold in Japan, the event serves as an effective entry point. Japanese distributors and trading companies come to JAPAN BUILD specifically to source new products and partners. International exhibitors can also make use of business matching, the hosted buyer program, and interpreter services to get their first conversations moving.
Across the 11 shows, visitors can compare suppliers side by side, discover new products and technologies, and meet international exhibitors without leaving the venue. The concurrent conference program adds another reason to attend, with roughly 60 free sessions covering AI and DX utilization, smart buildings and homes, facility management and building maintenance, GX and carbon neutrality, and workforce reform. Together, the floor and the sessions give attendees a single place to find solutions relevant to live projects over three days.
"Thirty-five thousand visitors over three days is a serious audience for exhibitors," said Mr. Bunta Koyasu, Show Director of JAPAN BUILD Tokyo. "The structure of our 11 exhibitions means you're talking to people who came specifically for what you offer, but you're also in the same building as the broader industry. For companies looking to grow in Japan, that combination is hard to find elsewhere."
For visitors, the show offers an efficient way to compare suppliers, review new products and technologies, and hold direct conversations with exhibitors across multiple sectors in a single venue. Registration is free.
Companies interested in exhibiting can download the exhibiting guide and request booth availability here: Visitor registration is open here:
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