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Indian Poet Dr. Rajul Tiwari's“The Witch Of Banyan Tree” Receives International Recognition For Its Social Impact
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 7th October 2026- Poem based on a true story of female infanticide ranks among ten leading“social mirror” poems in a worldwide contest presented by International Poets Guild, London.
Dr. Rajul Tiwari's poem“The Witch of Banyan Tree,” from her debut poetry collection Beats of Beauty, has received an international award in a competition presented by International Poets Guild, London. Drawing on a true story of female infanticide, the poem brings attention to violence against the girl child and the social attitudes that allow such injustice to endure.
The competition invited poetry addressing social evils affecting women and children across the world. Among thousands of entries from different countries, approximately 59 received awards. Tiwari's work was placed among the first ten poems recognised for their ability to serve as a social mirror to contemporary society.
Published in Beats of Beauty in 2014,“The Witch of Banyan Tree” explores a subject whose significance extends beyond its immediate setting. Female infanticide exposes deep inequalities in the value assigned to human life, while raising difficult questions about prejudice, collective responsibility and the protection of children. Its recognition brings renewed attention to the role of poetry in preserving stories that might otherwise remain unheard.
A poet, author and psychologist, Dr. Rajul Tiwari's engagement with the subject places human experience at the centre of a wider social concern. The poem's true-story foundation gives its international recognition particular relevance: an account rooted in an Indian context has found a place in a global literary conversation about the treatment of women and children.
The award also offers an encouraging signal for Indian poets working with themes of social consequence. Their stories, shaped by local realities, can speak across borders when they illuminate shared questions of dignity, justice and humanity. Recognition of such work creates space for Indian poetry to contribute meaningfully to international discussions on gender discrimination and violence.
For“The Witch of Banyan Tree,” this honour renews the visibility of the issue at its heart. It affirms poetry's continuing capacity to bear witness, challenge silence and ask society to look closely at the lives it fails to protect.
About Dr. Rajul Tiwari
Dr. Rajul Tiwari is an Indian poet, author and psychologist. Her debut poetry collection, Beats of Beauty, was published in 2014.
Dr. Rajul Tiwari's poem“The Witch of Banyan Tree,” from her debut poetry collection Beats of Beauty, has received an international award in a competition presented by International Poets Guild, London. Drawing on a true story of female infanticide, the poem brings attention to violence against the girl child and the social attitudes that allow such injustice to endure.
The competition invited poetry addressing social evils affecting women and children across the world. Among thousands of entries from different countries, approximately 59 received awards. Tiwari's work was placed among the first ten poems recognised for their ability to serve as a social mirror to contemporary society.
Published in Beats of Beauty in 2014,“The Witch of Banyan Tree” explores a subject whose significance extends beyond its immediate setting. Female infanticide exposes deep inequalities in the value assigned to human life, while raising difficult questions about prejudice, collective responsibility and the protection of children. Its recognition brings renewed attention to the role of poetry in preserving stories that might otherwise remain unheard.
A poet, author and psychologist, Dr. Rajul Tiwari's engagement with the subject places human experience at the centre of a wider social concern. The poem's true-story foundation gives its international recognition particular relevance: an account rooted in an Indian context has found a place in a global literary conversation about the treatment of women and children.
The award also offers an encouraging signal for Indian poets working with themes of social consequence. Their stories, shaped by local realities, can speak across borders when they illuminate shared questions of dignity, justice and humanity. Recognition of such work creates space for Indian poetry to contribute meaningfully to international discussions on gender discrimination and violence.
For“The Witch of Banyan Tree,” this honour renews the visibility of the issue at its heart. It affirms poetry's continuing capacity to bear witness, challenge silence and ask society to look closely at the lives it fails to protect.
About Dr. Rajul Tiwari
Dr. Rajul Tiwari is an Indian poet, author and psychologist. Her debut poetry collection, Beats of Beauty, was published in 2014.
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