403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Karan Kundra Inspires AAFT University Students At Super Interactive Session In Raipur
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Raipur: A super interactive and inspiring session with renowned actor and television personality Karan Kundra was organised during the opening session of the AAFT University Degree Program 2026 at Sai Auditorium, Raipur. The session focused on the rapidly evolving Media & Entertainment Industry of India and the expanding scope of creative education for the new generation.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor, AAFT University, welcomed Karan Kundra and spoke at length about the tremendous growth of India's media and entertainment sector. He emphasised that creative education is opening new avenues for young people in filmmaking, acting, digital media, animation, journalism, music, fashion, advertising and other emerging creative disciplines.
“Karan Kundra represents the aspirations of a new generation of creative professionals. His journey demonstrates how talent, hard work, discipline and continuous learning can create remarkable opportunities in the media and entertainment industry,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
Karan Kundra interacted extensively with the newly admitted students and shared valuable insights from his professional journey. He spoke about the realities of working in the entertainment industry, the importance of confidence and perseverance, and the need for young professionals to continuously develop their skills and remain adaptable in a rapidly changing media environment.
The highlight of the session was an energetic question-and-answer interaction, during which Karan Kundra responded to a large number of questions from the enthusiastic new students. His candid and engaging responses provided students with practical perspectives on acting, media, entertainment, career opportunities and the challenges of building a successful career in the creative industry.
The session left the students highly motivated and inspired, setting an energetic tone for the beginning of the AAFT University Degree Program 2026 at Raipur.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor, AAFT University, welcomed Karan Kundra and spoke at length about the tremendous growth of India's media and entertainment sector. He emphasised that creative education is opening new avenues for young people in filmmaking, acting, digital media, animation, journalism, music, fashion, advertising and other emerging creative disciplines.
“Karan Kundra represents the aspirations of a new generation of creative professionals. His journey demonstrates how talent, hard work, discipline and continuous learning can create remarkable opportunities in the media and entertainment industry,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
Karan Kundra interacted extensively with the newly admitted students and shared valuable insights from his professional journey. He spoke about the realities of working in the entertainment industry, the importance of confidence and perseverance, and the need for young professionals to continuously develop their skills and remain adaptable in a rapidly changing media environment.
The highlight of the session was an energetic question-and-answer interaction, during which Karan Kundra responded to a large number of questions from the enthusiastic new students. His candid and engaging responses provided students with practical perspectives on acting, media, entertainment, career opportunities and the challenges of building a successful career in the creative industry.
The session left the students highly motivated and inspired, setting an energetic tone for the beginning of the AAFT University Degree Program 2026 at Raipur.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment