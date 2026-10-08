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Manipal Hospital EM Bypass Urges Women To Take Charge Of Breast Health This Breast Cancer Awareness Month
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Kolkata, 7th October 2026: Breast cancer may be one of the most challenging health battles a woman can face, but awareness, early detection and timely treatment can significantly change the course of the journey. During this Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), Manipal Hospital EM Bypass is encouraging women to take charge of their breast health through an awareness initiative themed“Durgatinashini – You are your own.” The initiative will bring the media together for an important conversation around breast health, early detection and timely care, while encouraging greater awareness about the importance of being proactive about one's health.
Drawing inspiration from the enduring spirit of the feminine force during the festive season, the campaign was graced by prominent women including Nandita Roy, acclaimed Indian filmmaker and screenwriter known for her work in Bengali cinema, and Richa Sharma, Indian model, who was crowned Mrs. India in 2011 and has worked across regional and Hindi films. Their presence added to the campaign's celebration of women's strength and resilience, while reinforcing the message that strength is not only about fighting a disease after diagnosis, but also about recognising the signs early, prioritising one's health and seeking medical attention without delay.
Breast cancer continues to be a major health concern among women, making awareness and early diagnosis critical components of improving outcomes. However, the journey does not begin only at the hospital or with treatment. It begins much earlier, with a woman knowing her body, recognizing the changes and having the confidence to seek professional advice.
While speaking on the meet, Dr. Neha Choudhary, Senior Consultant and Department Head, Surgical Oncology (Breast Surgery), Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur Cluster said,” The message of“Durgatinashini” goes beyond the conventional narrative of breast cancer. It acclaims the courage of women, reinforcing the idea that they can be active participants in protecting their own health. The importance of emotional and social support also remains integral to the cancer journey. Experiences of breast cancer survivors have repeatedly demonstrated that while medical expertise and appropriate treatment are crucial, encouragement from family, friends and caregivers can provide patients with the emotional strength to navigate the challenges of diagnosis and recovery.”
During the event, Dr. Pooja Agarwal, Consultant – Surgical Oncology (Breast Surgery), Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, said,“Early diagnosis is the key, and we suggest that all women above 40 years should have an annual mammogram, and the young ones should do regular self-breast examinations. It is quite alarming that among the breast cancer patients, 61% presents at advanced stages and only a few come to us with early disease in India. Various cultural factors and low awareness are some of the leading causes behind this trend. She added,“Treatment for breast cancer requires integrating medical expertise with a commitment to self-care. Therefore, we strive for personalized care and an accurate diagnosis, staging, and treatment plan. Every single step, be it surgery or therapy, is coordinated by a multidisciplinary team designed to bring out the best results. Equal importance lies in patient participation, self-care, proper nutrition and emotional support to pave the way for a better life. In this journey, the support of family members and friends are also crucial as their support gives the patients the mental strength to fight the disease.”
Speaking about the significance of the initiative Dr. Sourav Datta, Director, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Center, Broadway and Mukundapur Cluster, Kolkata said,“Breast cancer awareness must go beyond a month-long conversation. It is about encouraging women to understand their bodies, recognize changes and seek medical advice at the right time. Early detection can make a meaningful difference to the treatment journey. Through our 'Durgatinashini' campaign, we want to reinforce the message that every woman has the power to take the first step towards protecting her health.”
The campaign also aims to shift the conversation around breast cancer from fear to empowerment. Survivors and patients often describe the importance of confidence, resilience and a strong support system in navigating the disease. At an earlier breast cancer survivors' gathering, patients spoke about how appropriate treatment, reassurance and support helped them regain confidence and return to their everyday lives.
However, the fight against the“king of maladies” is not limited to women. While breast cancer is predominantly associated with women, cases of male breast cancer, though rare, have also been recorded. For Kolkata-based 62-year-old Ashok Chakraborty, the journey began with a hard lump on the right side of his chest. On consulting a doctor, he was initially advised hormone therapy to assess whether the growth would respond. While the response was positive, the lump did not heal completely, following which doctors recommended a radical mastectomy.
Mr. Chakraborty is now recovering well and has returned to leading a normal life, while continuing his prescribed medication and ongoing hormone therapy. His experience is a reminder that breast cancer can affect men too, and any unusual change or lump in the breast or chest should not be ignored.
About Manipal Hospitals
Manipal Hospitals is one of India's leading integrated healthcare providers, with a pan-India network of 50 multispecialty hospitals and over 13,000 licensed beds across 14 states and union territories. The network is the country's largest multispecialty hospital network by bed capacity, supported by more than 11,000 doctors and 25,000 employees. With a commitment to accessible, high-quality, patient-centric care, Manipal Hospitals combines clinical expertise with advanced technology, research and innovation to serve over 7 million patients annually, including patients from around the world. Its commitment to clinical and operational excellence is reflected in its NABH and AAHRPP accreditations, with several hospitals also accredited by NABL and recognised for excellence in nursing and emergency care.
Drawing inspiration from the enduring spirit of the feminine force during the festive season, the campaign was graced by prominent women including Nandita Roy, acclaimed Indian filmmaker and screenwriter known for her work in Bengali cinema, and Richa Sharma, Indian model, who was crowned Mrs. India in 2011 and has worked across regional and Hindi films. Their presence added to the campaign's celebration of women's strength and resilience, while reinforcing the message that strength is not only about fighting a disease after diagnosis, but also about recognising the signs early, prioritising one's health and seeking medical attention without delay.
Breast cancer continues to be a major health concern among women, making awareness and early diagnosis critical components of improving outcomes. However, the journey does not begin only at the hospital or with treatment. It begins much earlier, with a woman knowing her body, recognizing the changes and having the confidence to seek professional advice.
While speaking on the meet, Dr. Neha Choudhary, Senior Consultant and Department Head, Surgical Oncology (Breast Surgery), Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur Cluster said,” The message of“Durgatinashini” goes beyond the conventional narrative of breast cancer. It acclaims the courage of women, reinforcing the idea that they can be active participants in protecting their own health. The importance of emotional and social support also remains integral to the cancer journey. Experiences of breast cancer survivors have repeatedly demonstrated that while medical expertise and appropriate treatment are crucial, encouragement from family, friends and caregivers can provide patients with the emotional strength to navigate the challenges of diagnosis and recovery.”
During the event, Dr. Pooja Agarwal, Consultant – Surgical Oncology (Breast Surgery), Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, said,“Early diagnosis is the key, and we suggest that all women above 40 years should have an annual mammogram, and the young ones should do regular self-breast examinations. It is quite alarming that among the breast cancer patients, 61% presents at advanced stages and only a few come to us with early disease in India. Various cultural factors and low awareness are some of the leading causes behind this trend. She added,“Treatment for breast cancer requires integrating medical expertise with a commitment to self-care. Therefore, we strive for personalized care and an accurate diagnosis, staging, and treatment plan. Every single step, be it surgery or therapy, is coordinated by a multidisciplinary team designed to bring out the best results. Equal importance lies in patient participation, self-care, proper nutrition and emotional support to pave the way for a better life. In this journey, the support of family members and friends are also crucial as their support gives the patients the mental strength to fight the disease.”
Speaking about the significance of the initiative Dr. Sourav Datta, Director, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Center, Broadway and Mukundapur Cluster, Kolkata said,“Breast cancer awareness must go beyond a month-long conversation. It is about encouraging women to understand their bodies, recognize changes and seek medical advice at the right time. Early detection can make a meaningful difference to the treatment journey. Through our 'Durgatinashini' campaign, we want to reinforce the message that every woman has the power to take the first step towards protecting her health.”
The campaign also aims to shift the conversation around breast cancer from fear to empowerment. Survivors and patients often describe the importance of confidence, resilience and a strong support system in navigating the disease. At an earlier breast cancer survivors' gathering, patients spoke about how appropriate treatment, reassurance and support helped them regain confidence and return to their everyday lives.
However, the fight against the“king of maladies” is not limited to women. While breast cancer is predominantly associated with women, cases of male breast cancer, though rare, have also been recorded. For Kolkata-based 62-year-old Ashok Chakraborty, the journey began with a hard lump on the right side of his chest. On consulting a doctor, he was initially advised hormone therapy to assess whether the growth would respond. While the response was positive, the lump did not heal completely, following which doctors recommended a radical mastectomy.
Mr. Chakraborty is now recovering well and has returned to leading a normal life, while continuing his prescribed medication and ongoing hormone therapy. His experience is a reminder that breast cancer can affect men too, and any unusual change or lump in the breast or chest should not be ignored.
About Manipal Hospitals
Manipal Hospitals is one of India's leading integrated healthcare providers, with a pan-India network of 50 multispecialty hospitals and over 13,000 licensed beds across 14 states and union territories. The network is the country's largest multispecialty hospital network by bed capacity, supported by more than 11,000 doctors and 25,000 employees. With a commitment to accessible, high-quality, patient-centric care, Manipal Hospitals combines clinical expertise with advanced technology, research and innovation to serve over 7 million patients annually, including patients from around the world. Its commitment to clinical and operational excellence is reflected in its NABH and AAHRPP accreditations, with several hospitals also accredited by NABL and recognised for excellence in nursing and emergency care.
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