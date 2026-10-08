Bio Usawa Takes Major Step Toward Building A Self-Sustaining Biotechnology Ecosystem In Africa

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The establishment of Botswana subsidiary strengthens regional capacity and expands access to affordable biologics

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio Usawa Biotechnology today announced the launch of Bio Usawa Biotech Botswana (Pty) Ltd, marking an important milestone in the company's mission to build a self-sustaining biotechnology ecosystem across Africa and expand access to safe, effective, and affordable biologic medicines.

The Botswana subsidiary expands Bio Usawa's international presence, joining the company's existing operations in Rwanda, Kenya, and Germany. Together, these entities support the development of the scientific, technological, and manufacturing capabilities needed to address Africa's healthcare priorities and advance long-term biotechnology innovation.

Botswana will serve as Bio Usawa's hub for Southern Africa, providing a strategic platform for regional partnerships, talent development, scientific collaboration, and future biomanufacturing initiatives. Its position in Southern Africa will enable Bio Usawa to deepen collaboration across the region and contribute to stronger regional biotechnology capabilities.

The addition of Botswana to Bio Usawa's regional footprint reflects the company's commitment to expanding access to high-quality biologic medicines while building the local and regional capabilities needed for long-term healthcare resilience across Africa.

“Setting up Bio Usawa Botswana is an important step in our mission to build a self-sustaining biotechnology ecosystem in Africa,” said Dr Menghis Bairu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio Usawa.

“Botswana will serve as our hub for Southern Africa, enabling deeper regional collaboration, talent development, and future R&D and biomanufacturing growth.

Together with our teams and partners in Rwanda, Kenya, and Germany, we are building the capabilities needed to expand access to biologic medicines and strengthen health resilience across the continent.”

About Bio Usawa

Bio Usawa is committed to strengthening Africa's biotechnology ecosystem through innovation, talent development, and biomanufacturing. The company works to expand access to safe, effective, and affordable biologic medicines while building the capabilities for long-term healthcare resilience and sustainable economic development across Africa.

CONTACT: Media Contact Richard Bishumba... (+250) 788 712 808