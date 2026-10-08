TGS Q3 2026 Operational Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSLO, Norway (8 October 2026) – TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, routinely publishes a quarterly operational update six working days after quarter-end. The table below shows TGS' normalized Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) crew count1:

Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Normalized crew count Contract1 2.2 1.8 Normalized crew count Multi-client1 0.0 1.0

1) The table shows the average number of crews in operation when assuming a normalized crew size.



The table below shows TGS' allocation of active seismic streamer 3D vessel capacity2.

Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Contract 53% 45% Multi-client 22% 28% Steaming 18% 10% Yard 7% 8% Standby 0% 9% Number of vessels 6 6

2) The statistics include active seismic 3D streamer vessels (capacity working on site characterization projects is excluded).

Based on preliminary financial review, TGS expects multi-client investment to be approximately USD 63 million in Q3 2026, compared to USD 85.9 million in Q3 2025.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented:“The normalized Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) crew count in Q3 was 2.2, slightly above expectations. During the quarter, TGS completed an OBN contract in the Gulf of America for a client where we have a long-term capacity agreement and a node-on-a-rope contract in Europe. Despite high streamer 3D vessel booking going into Q3, utilization came in lower than expected due to operational challenges on a North Sea multi-client project that was completed in September. Looking ahead, we expect streamer 3D vessel utilization to remain high, with all our streamer 3D vessel capacity booked for Q4.”

TGS will release its Q3 2026 results at 07:00 a.m. CEST on 22 October 2026. CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will present the results at 09:00 a.m. CEST, webcasted live.

The webcast can be followed live via this link:



For more information, visit TGS.com () or contact:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Business Intelligence

Tel.: +47 992 45 235

E-mail: ...

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit (

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward- looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.