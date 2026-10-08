Regulated Information Inside Information: Fagron Delivers Strong 23.2% Revenue Growth In The Third Quarter To €281.3 Million And Confirms FY Guidance Range

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information – inside informationNazareth-De Pinte (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 8 October 2026 – 7:00 AM CET

Fagron delivers strong 23.2% revenue growth in the third quarter to €281.3 million and confirms FY guidance range

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, today publishes its quarterly results for the period ending 30 September 2026.

Key Highlights



Revenue of €281.3 million, up 23.2% (19.5% at CER 1 ), supported by strong performance in EMEA, Latin America and Brands & Essentials (B&E) in North America – Pacific, together with contribution from acquisitions

Organic growth at CER of 3.4%, led by EMEA (6.5%), Latin America (9.7%) and B&E in North America–Pacific (26.1%)

Compounding Services in North America–Pacific was impacted by the temporary, industry-wide IV bag recall. The situation has now stabilized, and we expect volumes to transition to normalized levels through Q4

Completed the acquisition of Injeplast in Brazil; all previously announced acquisitions are now closed, with integration on track

FY 2026 revenue outlook confirmed to €1,125 – €1,150 million with an adj. EBITDA margin of 19.5% – 20.0% Fagron will host its Capital Markets Day at the FSS facility in Wichita, Kansas, in October 2027

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron :

“Our third quarter shows the strength of our diversified model. In EMEA, growth was led by Compounding Services, driven by new customer wins and rising underlying demand, while in Latin America, performance was supported by a successful Consulfarma fair and our acquisitions in Brazil added further momentum.

In North America–Pacific, Brands & Essentials delivered another strong quarter, while Compounding Services was held back by the industry-wide IV bag recall. Supply has now stabilized, and we expect volumes to recover progressively through the fourth quarter.

With Injeplast completed, all previously announced acquisitions are now closed and integrating well. Our M&A pipeline remains strong, with a clear focus on disciplined, value-accretive opportunities to strengthen our global leadership.

For 2026, we expect revenue of €1,125 – €1,150 million with an adj. EBITDA margin of 19.5% – 20.0%. We believe North America–Pacific has reached an inflection point. As IV bag volumes recover, maintaining our quality leadership, our expansion projects come on stream and our acquisitions contribute fully, we are well positioned for a strong 2027. Our mid-term objectives remain unchanged.”

1 Constant exchange rate



Webcast

Rafael Padilla (CEO) and Karin de Jong (CFO) will discuss the trading update in a webcast starting at 9.30 AM CET. Registration to the webcast is available via this link. The presentation for the call will be available to download from the Fagron website around 7.00 AM CET.

Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +34 670385795

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Attachment

Fagron - Q3 2026 Trading Statement PR EN